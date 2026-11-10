Manchester United are increasingly expected to part ways with head coach Michael Carrick following a disastrous start to the 2026-27 season, with the club's hierarchy holding internal discussions over his future and potential replacements. According to reports, Carrick's position has come under serious threat following two internal meetings involving senior club officials on Monday, November 9. Director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada are reviewing the situation, with the final recommendation expected to reach co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family. Although Manchester United have insisted that no final decision has been taken and nothing is set in stone, the club have already started exploring realistic alternatives. Multiple reports suggest that a managerial change is increasingly anticipated before their next Premier League fixture against Liverpool on November 22.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Edge Past Atletico Madrid In Comeback Win, Maintain Three-Point Lead Over Real Madrid In La Liga The 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday has further intensified the pressure on Carrick. Who Can Replace Michael Carrick At Manchester United? With United increasingly preparing for the possibility of a managerial change, several prominent names have emerged as potential successors. Mauricio Pochettino, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are among the leading candidates, although there is no confirmed agreement with any replacement. Mauricio Pochettino Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as one of the strongest contenders to take over at Old Trafford if Manchester United decide to sack Carrick. According to ESPN and The Independent, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager is a serious candidate, with ESPN reporting that he has become the favoured option among the club's potential replacements. Pochettino is currently in charge of the United States men's national team, having taken the position in 2024. He extended his contract until the 2030 FIFA World Cup in August, but reports suggest that his agreement contains clauses that could allow him to leave for certain high-profile club opportunities.

Eddie Howe Former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is another prominent name in Manchester United's managerial discussions. According to The Guardian, Howe is director of football Jason Wilcox's preferred candidate if the club decide to replace Carrick. Wilcox reportedly values his extensive Premier League experience and ability to develop competitive teams. Howe left Newcastle in July 2026 and is currently taking a break from management. However, reports suggest that he would seriously consider the opportunity if Manchester United approached him. Julian Nagelsmann Julian Nagelsmann is another manager attracting attention at Old Trafford. The former Germany head coach has reportedly received support from United's head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, who admires his tactical approach and experience working with elite footballers. 🚨 Manchester United intend to relieve Michael Carrick of duties. #MUFC say no final decision & nothing set in stone but work undertaken on replacements + multiple sources anticipate change before Liverpool. W/ @lauriewhitwell @AdamCrafton_ @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/E1W3QbGYx1 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 9, 2026 Nagelsmann previously managed Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig before taking charge of Germany in 2023. He led the national team at Euro 2024 and has developed a reputation for his tactical flexibility and attacking philosophy. According to reports, United had already explored his availability before Carrick's position reached its current level of uncertainty.

ALSO READ: Ballon d’Or Winner Harry Kane Snubbed From FIFPRO World XI As Lionel Messi Makes The Cut When Could Manchester United Sack Michael Carrick? The November international break offers Manchester United an opportunity to make a managerial change without immediately disrupting their match preparations. Their next major fixture is against Liverpool at Anfield on November 22. Reports suggest that the club could look to resolve Carrick's situation before that encounter, allowing a potential successor time to assess the squad and prepare for the upcoming schedule.

For now, the final decision remains with the club's ownership. Wilcox and Berrada are leading the review, but Carrick has not officially been dismissed.