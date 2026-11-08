Manchester United face a crucial Premier League test against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 8, as Michael Carrick's side look to move further away from the relegation battle. The Red Devils are 17th in the table with seven points from nine matches and are only outside the bottom three on goal difference. United will aim to carry the momentum from their dramatic 3-2 comeback victory against Roma in the UEFA Champions League into the league. However, Aston Villa arrive with a stronger domestic record and will be looking to strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

ALSO READ: Punjab FC’s Arshdeep Singh Eyes India Call-Up, Opens Up On His Goalkeeping Journey | TDJ Exclusive Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Match Details Match: Manchester United vs Aston Villa Competition: Premier League 2026-27 Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026 Kick-off: 10:00 PM IST Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester Referee: Chris Kavanagh Where To Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live In India? Indian football fans can watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Old Trafford: @ManUtd 🆚 Aston Villa in the #PL Villa Park: Aston Villa 🆚 @ManUtdWomen in the #WSL Come on United! 🇾🇪 https://t.co/uy3AJJfq9N — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 8, 2026 In the United Kingdom, the fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Fans can also stream the match through the Sky Sports app and NOW. Can Manchester United Escape The Relegation Zone? United have endured a difficult start to the 2026-27 campaign, collecting just seven points from their opening nine league matches. They sit 17th, with their position precarious as they remain separated from the relegation places only by goal difference.

Carrick's team ended a difficult run of results with a 3-2 comeback win against Roma in midweek. They will now look to translate that performance into a much-needed league victory. Aston Villa, meanwhile, are 10th with 12 points. Unai Emery's side are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches, although they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Barcelona in the Champions League. Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Injury Updates United will be without Lisandro Martinez, who is suspended following his red card against Chelsea. Carlos Baleba, Benjamin Sesko, Luke Shaw and Manuel Ugarte are also unavailable, while Patrick Dorgu remains doubtful. For Villa, Matty Cash is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards. Matteo Ruggeri and Amadou Onana are sidelined through injuries, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka faces a late fitness test. ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Scripts MLS History, Wins Second Consecutive Golden Boot Award Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Predicted Lineups Manchester United Predicted XI Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven; Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo; Matheus Cunha. Aston Villa Predicted XI Zion Suzuki; Lamare Bogarde, Victor Lindelof, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen; Boubacar Kamara, Joao Gomes; John McGinn, Johan Manzambi, Emiliano Buendia; Nicolas Jackson.