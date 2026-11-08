- Messi becomes the first player to win the MLS Golden Boot in consecutive seasons.
- The Inter Miami forward finished the 2026 regular season with 26 goals in 31 matches.
- Messi also registered 17 assists, taking his total goal contributions to 43.
Lionel Messi has scripted history in Major League Soccer (MLS) after becoming the first player to win the Golden Boot in consecutive seasons. The Inter Miami captain finished the 2026 regular season as the league's top scorer with 26 goals, securing the prestigious individual award for the second year in a row.
The Argentine superstar finished four goals ahead of FC Dallas forward Petar Musa, who scored 22 times. Nashville SC's Sam Surridge finished third with 21 goals, while Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White ended the campaign with 20.
Messi's latest milestone makes him only the sixth player in MLS history to win the Golden Boot more than once. However, he is the first to accomplish the feat in back-to-back seasons.
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The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner previously claimed the award in 2025 after scoring 29 goals in 28 regular-season appearances. This time, he netted 26 goals across 31 matches, continuing his remarkable scoring record in the United States.
Lionel Messi's Numbers In A Record-Breaking MLS Season
Messi's influence was not limited to scoring goals. The Inter Miami forward also registered 17 assists, taking his total goal contributions to 43, the highest in the league during the 2026 regular season.
Back-to-Back 🥾 Messi becomes the first player in MLS history to win consecutive Golden Boot pres. by Audi awards. https://t.co/7yl5ntFNnh— Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 8, 2026
He finished first in goals per game with 0.84 and was tied for the most multi-goal matches, having scored multiple times in six games. Of his 26 goals, only one came from the penalty spot, leaving him with 25 non-penalty goals.
Messi also became the first player in MLS history to register at least 40 goal contributions in consecutive seasons. He recorded 43 in 2026 after finishing with 48 in the previous campaign.
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His 75 regular-season goals across the last three seasons are also the second-most by any player in a three-season period in MLS history.
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Inter Miami Prepare For MLS Cup Playoffs
Messi's Golden Boot triumph came on the final day of the regular season, despite failing to find the net against Charlotte FC. Inter Miami surrendered a three-goal lead to settle for a 3-3 draw at home.
The result saw the defending champions finish second in the Eastern Conference, earning the No. 2 seed for the MLS Cup playoffs. They will face Columbus Crew in a best-of-three first-round series.
Meanwhile, Messi could add another individual honour to his collection, as he remains in contention for a third consecutive MLS MVP award after winning it in 2024 and 2025.