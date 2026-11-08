Lionel Messi has scripted history in Major League Soccer (MLS) after becoming the first player to win the Golden Boot in consecutive seasons. The Inter Miami captain finished the 2026 regular season as the league's top scorer with 26 goals, securing the prestigious individual award for the second year in a row.

The Argentine superstar finished four goals ahead of FC Dallas forward Petar Musa, who scored 22 times. Nashville SC's Sam Surridge finished third with 21 goals, while Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White ended the campaign with 20.

Messi's latest milestone makes him only the sixth player in MLS history to win the Golden Boot more than once. However, he is the first to accomplish the feat in back-to-back seasons.

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The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner previously claimed the award in 2025 after scoring 29 goals in 28 regular-season appearances. This time, he netted 26 goals across 31 matches, continuing his remarkable scoring record in the United States.

Lionel Messi's Numbers In A Record-Breaking MLS Season

Messi's influence was not limited to scoring goals. The Inter Miami forward also registered 17 assists, taking his total goal contributions to 43, the highest in the league during the 2026 regular season.