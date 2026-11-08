Real Madrid moved level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona after securing a convincing 3-0 victory over Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday. Jose Mourinho was pleased with his team's response and insisted that winning should be considered the norm at the Santiago Bernabeu, rather than something to celebrate excessively.

The result has added another twist to the title race, with Barcelona set to face third-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Real Madrid's victory takes them to 30 points from 12 matches, while Barcelona have the same tally from 11 games. Atletico, on 28 points, also have an opportunity to make a statement in the title race.

ALSO READ: 'Made The Entire Country Emotional': PM Modi Hails India's Para Asian Games Medal-Winners Federico Valverde opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a powerful finish after Kylian Mbappe's initial effort was blocked. Arda Guler doubled the visitors' advantage eight minutes later, before Mbappe sealed the three points in the 75th minute after being set up by Guler.

Valencia's night became even worse when captain Jose Gaya was sent off in the 80th minute following a foul on Mbappe. The victory marked Real Madrid's eighth consecutive league win. 👔 Mourinho 👔 https://t.co/8ZRzQyD3ot — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) November 7, 2026 Jose Mourinho Sends Message After Real Madrid Win Speaking after the match, Mourinho highlighted the positive atmosphere inside the Real Madrid dressing room and said that victories should be treated as an expectation at the club. "Winning matches at Real Madrid has to be normal. I see a happy dressing room, with horrible, loud music (laughs), but people are calm because the message is that winning matches should be normal. When we lose, we enter your chaos, which can then spread to the madridista environment, to the fans. Inside here, we're calm," Mourinho said.

The Portuguese manager also reacted to his 77 per cent win rate in La Liga, describing the statistic as a source of pride while stressing that his team must remain focused on upcoming fixtures. "It tells me that we have to win the next one because, in this life, people forget the nice numbers that might have some significance. We don't live off past numbers. We live in the present, and we have to win the next one," he added.

➕3️⃣ ¡Nos volvemos a Madrid con los tres puntos! @Emirates https://t.co/fiECHdUsNJ — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) November 7, 2026 Mourinho further acknowledged the significance of the achievement, considering the number of top managers who have worked in Spanish football, but insisted that the next match remains his biggest priority. ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's Retirement Sparks Frenzy As Footballers, Fans Line Up To Bid Farewell To GOAT: 'SIUUU Forever'

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Could Change The Title Race Real Madrid's win puts pressure on Barcelona ahead of their away clash against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, November 8. Barcelona currently lead the standings on goal difference, with both sides sitting on 30 points, although the Catalan club have played one game fewer.

Real Madrid move level on points with Barcelona at the top of @LaLiga 🤝 All eyes on Sunday's showdown as Atletico Madrid host the Catalan giants ⚔️ #LaLiga https://t.co/MMOln84Hnw — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 7, 2026 Atletico are just two points behind Barcelona and can move above both title rivals with a victory at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. The result of Sunday's blockbuster could therefore have a major impact on the La Liga standings heading into the international break.