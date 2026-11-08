India's Taniya scripted history at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games by becoming the country's first-ever beach wrestling medallist at the global youth multi-sport event. The Indian wrestler secured a silver medal in the women's 75kg category after narrowly losing to China's Min Zhao in the gold-medal bout on Saturday, November 7.

Taniya went down 1-2 in the final at Saly Beach West, missing out on the historic gold medal. However, her performance marked a significant milestone for Indian wrestling, with beach wrestling making its debut at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

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The Indian had started the final positively, taking a 1-0 lead against Zhao. The Chinese wrestler, however, fought back to level the score before securing the decisive point to win the contest through Victory by Points (VPO).

Zhao entered the final with an impressive international record, having won the women's 69kg freestyle gold at the 2025 U17 World Wrestling Championships. She eventually became the inaugural Youth Olympic beach wrestling champion in the 75kg category.

A hard-fought Youth Olympic medal! 🇮🇳🥈 Taniya reflects on a hard-fought fight, pride on the podium, and a promise to come back stronger for the #LA28 💪 https://t.co/djW7U8Iqlv — Olympic Khel ™ (@OlympicKhel) November 7, 2026

Taniya's Unbeaten Run To The Youth Olympics Final

Taniya enjoyed an impressive campaign in Dakar, winning all four of her bouts before the final. She began with a 3-1 victory over Germany's Mia Bauer in the group stage before defeating Greece's Vasiliki Karavanou to continue her winning run.

The Indian wrestler carried her momentum into the knockout rounds, defeating Estonia's Merily Vaester 4-1 in the quarter-finals. She then produced another strong performance in the semi-finals, beating the United States' Matilda Ann Hruby 3-1 to book her place in the gold-medal clash.