2026 Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane has suffered a surprising omission from the FIFPRO Men’s World 11, despite enjoying a remarkable season with Bayern Munich and England. Meanwhile, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has returned to the prestigious team, extending his record number of appearances to 18.

The 2026 FIFPRO World 11 was announced on November 9 following voting by professional footballers from across the world. Kane, who was among the 26 shortlisted forwards, failed to secure enough votes to make the final selection. The England captain became the first Ballon d’Or winner to miss out on the FIFPRO Men's World 11 immediately after winning the individual award since the team was introduced in 2005. ALSO READ: From Grassroots To Global Stage: Arshdeep Singh Reveals Punjab FC's Vision Ahead Of ISL 2027 | TDJ Exclusive His omission is particularly notable given his performances during the 2025-26 campaign, which saw him win the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and lead England to the FIFA World Cup semi-finals. Lionel Messi Returns To FIFPRO World 11 For Record 18th Time While Kane missed out, Messi secured his place in the team for the first time since 2023. The Inter Miami forward extended his record to 18 appearances in the FIFPRO Men's World 11, having first featured in the team in 2007.

The 39-year-old was selected alongside Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal in an attacking line featuring four forwards. Yamal also created history by becoming the first player to earn two FIFPRO World 11 selections before turning 20. The Barcelona teenager had also featured in last year's team. The 2026 FIFPRO Men’s #World11 ✨ Decided exclusively by 19,806 professional men’s footballers worldwide. By the players, for the players 🏆 https://t.co/MnHEMHxtf1 — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) November 9, 2026 Messi's inclusion alongside three of Europe's leading attacking talents, despite Kane's Ballon d'Or-winning campaign, has added another talking point to this year's selection. Kane Narrowly Misses Out On FIFPRO World 11 Selection Kane's omission becomes even more interesting when the voting figures are considered. According to FIFPRO's voting breakdown, the Bayern Munich striker received 27.6 per cent of the votes among forwards.

He narrowly missed out to Haaland, who received 28.4 per cent, while Messi secured 29.5 per cent. Mbappe led the forward voting with 46 per cent, followed by Yamal with 37.4 per cent. Kane was therefore not far behind some of the players who made the final team, although the voting system ultimately left him outside the selected XI. His Bayern Munich teammate Michael Olise and former Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele were also among the notable names who missed out. Who Made The 2026 FIFPRO Men's World 11? The final team features David Raya in goal, with Pau Cubarsi, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes forming the defensive line. ALSO READ: Barcelona Edge Past Atletico Madrid In Comeback Win, Maintain Three-Point Lead Over Real Madrid In La Liga Jude Bellingham, Rodri and Vitinha occupy the midfield positions, while Haaland, Mbappe, Messi and Yamal complete the forward line. Bellingham's selection also means England have one representative in the men's team, despite Kane winning the Ballon d'Or. For the 2026 edition, 19,806 male professional footballers from 73 countries participated in the voting. Players were assessed on performances between August 4, 2025, and July 19, 2026, with a minimum requirement of 30 official appearances during the period.