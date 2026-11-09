Barcelona secured a crucial 2-1 comeback victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday, November 8, 2026, to maintain their three-point advantage over arch-rivals Real Madrid at the top of the standings. The Catalan giants showed resilience to overcome a difficult test away from home, picking up three valuable points against one of their toughest rivals. The victory also ensured Barcelona kept their title rivals at arm's length as the La Liga race continued to intensify.

ALSO READ: Punjab FC’s Arshdeep Singh Eyes India Call-Up, Opens Up On His Goalkeeping Journey | TDJ Exclusive Giuliano Simeone Gives Atletico Madrid Early Lead Atletico Madrid started the contest at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano with attacking intent and made the most of their early dominance. Giuliano Simeone broke the deadlock in the 10th minute after receiving a well-timed pass from Julian Alvarez, finishing from close range to put the hosts ahead.

Concluye el encuentro. https://t.co/tFZVVTbNmF — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 8, 2026 Diego Simeone's men continued to threaten Barcelona's defence, with Alvarez missing promising opportunities to extend their advantage. Marc Pubill also came close to scoring, but his header struck the crossbar. Barcelona gradually found their rhythm and began creating opportunities through Lamine Yamal and Pedri. Their persistence paid off just before half-time when Fermín López found the equaliser in the 45th minute with a powerful finish inside the box.

Fermín López Completes Barcelona Comeback Barcelona returned for the second half with greater control and improved their attacking approach. The introduction of Frenkie de Jong helped Hansi Flick's side establish a stronger presence in midfield and put Atletico under pressure.

The visitors completed their comeback in the 66th minute. Lamine Yamal produced an excellent through ball to find Fermín López, who made no mistake with a first-time finish past Jan Oblak. The goal gave Barcelona a 2-1 advantage, and Atletico struggled to find an equaliser despite making attacking substitutions. Barcelona remained organised defensively and successfully protected their lead until the final whistle. ALSO READ: 'Winning Matches...': Jose Mourinho Sends Message After Real Madrid Beat Valencia To Intensify La Liga Title Race Barcelona Stay Ahead Of Real Madrid In La Liga The victory takes Barcelona to 33 points after 12 matches, maintaining their three-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid, who have 30 points. Atletico Madrid remain third with 28 points. A hard-fought win. That's how leaders do it. https://t.co/E3K77JQoW3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 8, 2026 The result is particularly important for Hansi Flick, whose side had suffered defeats against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in their previous difficult run. Barcelona will now head into the international break at the top of the La Liga standings, having secured an important win against a direct title rival.