The 2026-27 La Liga season is set to begin with Barcelona looking to extend their domestic dominance and Real Madrid hoping to reclaim the title under the returning Jose Mourinho. With two of Spain's biggest clubs entering the campaign with major ambitions, the new season promises another intense battle for supremacy.

Real Madrid will kick off their La Liga 2026-27 campaign on Saturday, August 22, 2026, with Jose Mourinho beginning his second stint in the Madrid dugout. The Portuguese manager has signed a contract until 2029 and will be tasked with stopping Barcelona's recent dominance.

Defending champions Barcelona will begin their campaign on Sunday, August 23, 2026, under Hansi Flick. The Catalan giants are chasing a third consecutive La Liga title and will be determined to maintain their strong domestic run.

When Is The First El Clásico?

The first El Clásico of the 2026-27 La Liga season will take place on Sunday, October 25, 2026, with Barcelona hosting Real Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The clash will be one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season, particularly with Mourinho back at the helm of Real Madrid. Barcelona will aim to strengthen their grip over their biggest rivals, while Mourinho will look to make an immediate statement in one of world football's biggest fixtures.