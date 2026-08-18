The 30-year-old midfielder was expected to undergo his medical on Tuesday before completing the formalities of his move to Barcelona. The two clubs have been exchanging documentation to finalise an agreement that will see Rodri return to La Liga after seven successful seasons in England.

Spain’s World Cup-winning captain Rodri has arrived in Barcelona to complete his transfer from Manchester City, describing the move to the Catalan giants as a “dream”.

Reports put the transfer package at €76.5 million, comprising a fixed fee and performance-related additions. Rodri had only one year remaining on his Manchester City contract, making the deal a significant piece of business for Barcelona.

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‘For Me, It’s A Dream To Play For Barcelona’

Speaking briefly to reporters after arriving in Catalonia, Rodri expressed his excitement at joining Barcelona and reuniting with several of his Spain teammates.

“Very happy to arrive. There have been some very intense days, but I’m happy that everything has been resolved,” Rodri said.

“For me it’s a dream to play for Barcelona. I’m excited about being with my teammates, many of them I already know. Now it’s time to get to work and give my best.”

Rodri’s comments underline how much the opportunity meant to him, particularly after a prolonged spell in England during which he established himself as one of the world’s finest midfielders.

World Cup Golden Ball Winner Joins Barcelona

Rodri arrives at Barcelona as the reigning World Cup Golden Ball winner after leading Spain to their second World Cup title.

His remarkable summer followed another hugely successful period at Manchester City. He scored the decisive goal in City’s Champions League final victory over Inter Milan in 2023 and won the Ballon d’Or in 2024 after also helping Spain win the European Championship.