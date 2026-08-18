- Rodri has arrived in Barcelona ahead of his medical and transfer from Manchester City.
- The Spain star described playing for Barcelona as a dream come true.
- Rodri immediately set his sights on winning the Champions League and every available trophy.
Spain’s World Cup-winning captain Rodri has arrived in Barcelona to complete his transfer from Manchester City, describing the move to the Catalan giants as a “dream”.
The 30-year-old midfielder was expected to undergo his medical on Tuesday before completing the formalities of his move to Barcelona. The two clubs have been exchanging documentation to finalise an agreement that will see Rodri return to La Liga after seven successful seasons in England.
Reports put the transfer package at €76.5 million, comprising a fixed fee and performance-related additions. Rodri had only one year remaining on his Manchester City contract, making the deal a significant piece of business for Barcelona.
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‘For Me, It’s A Dream To Play For Barcelona’
Speaking briefly to reporters after arriving in Catalonia, Rodri expressed his excitement at joining Barcelona and reuniting with several of his Spain teammates.
“Very happy to arrive. There have been some very intense days, but I’m happy that everything has been resolved,” Rodri said.
“For me it’s a dream to play for Barcelona. I’m excited about being with my teammates, many of them I already know. Now it’s time to get to work and give my best.”
Rodri’s comments underline how much the opportunity meant to him, particularly after a prolonged spell in England during which he established himself as one of the world’s finest midfielders.
World Cup Golden Ball Winner Joins Barcelona
Rodri arrives at Barcelona as the reigning World Cup Golden Ball winner after leading Spain to their second World Cup title.
His remarkable summer followed another hugely successful period at Manchester City. He scored the decisive goal in City’s Champions League final victory over Inter Milan in 2023 and won the Ballon d’Or in 2024 after also helping Spain win the European Championship.
At Barcelona, Rodri will reunite with several members of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad, including Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Pau Cubarsí, Gavi and Pedri.
The move also strengthens Hansi Flick’s midfield as Barcelona attempt to win a third consecutive La Liga title.
Man City Look At Ayyoub Bouaddi As Rodri Replacement
Manchester City are already preparing for life without their midfield anchor and have identified Ayyoub Bouaddi as one of their principal targets.
The 18-year-old Lille midfielder, who represents Morocco internationally, has emerged as a leading option in City’s midfield rebuild. Sky Sports had previously highlighted Bouaddi as a potential Rodri replacement, while recent reports indicate that negotiations between City and Lille have accelerated.
City are reportedly looking at a deal worth around €100 million, although Bouaddi is viewed more as a long-term successor than a like-for-like replacement for Rodri.
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Rodri Leaves City After Succesful Trophy Hunt
Rodri joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2019 and went on to become one of the defining players of the club’s most successful era.
He won multiple Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or during his time at the Etihad. His departure represents a major change for City, particularly after Bernardo Silva also left for Real Madrid this summer.