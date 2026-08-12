Fans will be excited to see the Lionel Messi-Neymar Jr duo playing together at the same club, with a potential reunion reportedly on the cards at Inter Miami in January 2027. Former Brazil international Felipe Melo recently revealed in an interview that Neymar could make the move to Major League Soccer next year and reunite with his former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi. Neymar's current contract with Santos is set to expire in December, and with no extension signed yet, the Brazilian could be change his club yet again. ALSO READ: It's Official! Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Tie Knot, Announce Marriage On Instagram | See Post If the move does happen, it would be a dream scenario for football fans. Neymar would not only reunite with Messi but could also share the dressing room with Luis Suarez, bringing back memories of the legendary Barcelona attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Suarez.

Felipe Melo Reveals Neymar's Possible Inter Miami Move Melo, who represented Brazil at the international level and played as a defensive midfielder, has claimed that Neymar could be heading to Miami once his Santos contract expires. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Melo said he had received information from a source close to the situation. “I talked to a friend of mine who passed me some news about Santos before. He told me Neymar is going to play in Miami. Starting in January, Neymar is going to Miami. If it happens, I was the first one to break the news here. Let’s wait and see what happens.”

The comments have immediately sparked excitement among supporters who have long dreamed of seeing Messi and Neymar together again. Neymar Yet To Decide His Future Neymar's future remains uncertain as he approaches the final months of his Santos contract. The Brazilian returned to Santos with the hope of enjoying another chapter with the club where his professional career began. However, with his current deal expiring in December, there has been growing speculation about what comes next. Neymar also recently addressed his future after announcing his international retirement following Brazil's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Norway. Despite ending his international career, the 34-year-old made it clear that he has no immediate plans to walk away from club football. Speaking after a Santos game, Neymar said: “I’m not thinking about stopping, nor do I know how long I’ll carry on. I have a contract with Santos until December. I intend to see it through, to honour the Santos shirt as best I can, and then I’ll think about it when my contract ends — whether I stay at Santos, move on, stop playing or carry on.”

The Reunion Every Fan Wants For many football fans, the possibility of Neymar joining Messi and Suarez again is about much more than a transfer. It would bring back one of the most entertaining attacking partnerships football has ever witnessed.

Messi and Neymar spent four seasons together at Barcelona before Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. They later reunited in Paris, where they played together for two seasons. Their best memories, however, came in Spain. ALSO READ: Premier League 2026-27: Man United's Redemption, Xabi Alonso's Heroics In Focus; Enzo Maresca Restructures Man City Alongside Luis Suarez, Messi and Neymar formed the famous MSN attacking trio. The three forwards developed an almost telepathic understanding, combining individual brilliance with an unselfish style of attacking football. The 2014-15 season remains the perfect example. Messi, Suarez and Neymar helped Barcelona win the treble, claiming La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League. A Neymar move to Miami would therefore complete a reunion that once seemed impossible.