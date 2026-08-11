The Premier League 2026-27 resumes from Friday, August 21, after a fascinating FIFA World Cup. Several heavyweight teams had yet another blockbuster transfer window. From Morgan Rogers coming to Chelsea to Bruno Guimarães’ transfer to Arsenal, teams are shaping up well. The pre-season has already got underway, with teams testing out new formations and players working to get match fit.

This Premier League season will see major changes in terms of the teams and their managers, as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has parted ways with the club. On the other side, Xabi Alonso has taken charge at Chelsea FC and will look to bring back Chelsea's glory. Michael Carrick will look to turn the tables and make Manchester United one of the contenders for the Premier League title this season.

ALSO READ: When Will Lionel Messi Return To Action After His Father's Death? Report Reveals 'Indefinite Break' Manchester United's Redemption Manchester United plans to jump into the new Premier League season by leaving behind their problems faced in the last one. Under Michael Carrick, the team is concentrating on restructuring their midfield unit due to the leaving of Casemiro.

Red Devils acquired the signature of Andrey Santos from Chelsea at a cost of £48 million and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa for £35 million. The future season is a chance for United to bounce back. Xabi Alonso's Heroics The arrival of Xabi Alonso has brought a fresh sense of expectation among fans at Chelsea. The former Bayer Leverkusen boss has been handed the responsibility of taking the Blues back towards the top of English football after a period of inconsistency.

Chelsea have shaken up the transfer market under Alonso by breaking the domestic transfer record for Morgan Rogers, signing the attacker for £117 million. Alonso has also focused on strengthening the defensive and wide areas. Chelsea secured the services of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace for £52 million, while Portuguese starlet Geovany Quenda arrived from Sporting for £43.5 million. Enzo Maresca Restructures Manchester City Following the departure of Pep Guardiola Manchester City will begin a new era. Enzo Maresca has become the new manager and has taken decisive steps to reshape the squad. The key player acquired by Maresca is Elliot Anderson whose transfer fee of €135 million (£116 million) represents a record for the club. In line with the club’s policy of investing in young talents the management has signed a promising winger Jeremy Monga from Leicester City who is only 17 years old. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has completely overhauled his midfield and defensive foundation. Spurs have spent nearly £180 million on two major midfield additions, bringing in Sandro Tonali for £92.5 million and Mateus Fernandes for £85 million. ALSO READ: Bibiano Fernandes Accepts AIFF Offer To Coach India U-15 Team, Ranjit Bajaj In Limbo The club have also strengthened their defence by signing centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton for £52 million. The defending champions have also made a major statement in the transfer market by bringing Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle for £75 million.

Arteta has also strengthened his defensive options by signing Piero Hincapié from Bayer Leverkusen for £34.5 million. The challenge for Arteta will be maintaining consistency throughout a long and demanding campaign. Another season of phenomenal drama awaits as Mikel Arteta looks to reclaim his crown. However, the question remains, can other teams cause major trouble for a complete Arsenal squad? Fans are eagerly waiting for the season to kick off.