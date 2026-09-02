Although Gabriel Jesus may have been brought to Barcelona as an alternative to Julian Alvarez, the Brazilian striker does not see his move to Camp Nou as a mere consolation.

Rather, the 29-year-old considers the transfer to be a dream taken into reality and a chance to revitalize his career at one of the top clubs in football history.

Gabriel Jesus' signing sent a lot of shock waves to Barcelona fans, considering his recent form.

The signing of Jesus was confirmed by the Spanish giants after they waited too long for the transfer of Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez.

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According to certain reports, Barcelona paid around €10 million for the Brazilian who is expected to help the club bring back missing pieces of its attack after losing two key players, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Jesus commented on being Plan B for Barcelona after Alvarez and said that this was not something that bothered him.

“I’m not offended,” Jesus said. “I have the chance to be here at Barcelona, I had a chance 10 years ago and life took me in another direction, but now I can be here and it’s a dream for me.