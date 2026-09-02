It will be a great night for football fans of India as they will be witnessing the Blue Tigers facing five-time FIFA World Champions Brazil in a major international friendly game at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) on October 3, 2026.

The match marks the first appearance of Brazil in a senior men's international game in India, and it is set to be one of the greatest football events ever to happen in the country. The clash is being made more important as India’s head coach Khalid Jamil has announced his squad of 26 in view of the international window. ALSO READ: Manchester United Transfers: Left-Back Concerns Grow as Club Faces Frustration Over Blocked Player Departures Jamil has assembled a squad that will face three teams that played in the FIFA World Cup 2026, with India playing its first match against Panama on September 26, followed by matches against Brazil and Uruguay on October 3 and October 6, respectively.

Jamil’s squad includes experienced names such as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad and Manvir Singh, alongside several younger players. The Indian coach has also made some notable selection calls, leaving out established defenders Sandesh Jhingan and Rahul Bheke as he looks to give fresh faces an opportunity against some of the world's strongest teams. India will begin their preparations with a training camp in Bengaluru on September 14 before facing Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on September 26. The team will then travel to Kolkata on September 28 ahead of the two marquee fixtures against Brazil and Uruguay at Salt Lake Stadium. India vs Brazil: A Historic Footballing Occasion The match on October 3rd is expected to be a date to remember in Indian football. Brazil, one of the best and most popular national teams in football history, will play its first senior men’s international game in India.

The match will be an opportunity for the Blue Tigers to test themselves against top opposition and get valuable experience for the long list of international matches scheduled. With Brazilian stars expected to get attraction, there is likely to be a lively crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium, as Indian fans see one of the legendary national teams on their grounds. When And Where Is India vs Brazil? Match: India vs Brazil

Date: October 3, 2026

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata

Competition: FIFA International Friendly ALSO READ: Manchester City Lure Enzo Fernandez Away From Chelsea In Blockbuster £125m Deal As EPL Clubs Set New Spending Record When And Where To Buy India vs Brazil Tickets? Tickets for the historic India vs Brazil FIFA International Friendly will go on sale today, September 2, 2026, from 4:00 PM IST. Fans can purchase tickets exclusively through District by Zomato, with the online sale expected to attract huge interest given the significance of Brazil's first senior men's international match in India. Supporters looking to witness the blockbuster clash at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium should log on to District by Zomato before the sale begins and be ready to complete their booking once tickets become available.