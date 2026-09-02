Manchester City made the largest transfer of the summer transfer window when they acquired Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez from rivals Chelsea for a British record of £125 million ($169 million), marking the end of an amazing spending spree by English clubs.

Fernandez’s record transfer was completed in the last hours of the window on Tuesday as Premier League clubs raised their summer spending to unprecedented figures of $4.7 billion.

Figures indicated the financial power of English football with the top 20 Premier League clubs spending considerably more than their rivals in other European leagues.

With the signing of Fernandez, Manchester City’s summer spending on new players exceeded $600 million.

Moreover, the acquisition of Fernandez was the last major part of a huge midfield rebuilding undertaken under the newly appointed manager Enzo Maresca, following the end of the Pep Guardiola era.

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Fernandez Completes City's Midfield Overhaul

Fernandez has become one of the most expensive players in football history after making the switch from Stamford Bridge to the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentina international has not started a match since being sent off against Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in July. Nevertheless, City moved decisively for the 25-year-old, who had established himself as one of Chelsea's most important midfielders since arriving from Benfica in January 2023.