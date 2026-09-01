Somewhere in the streets of Rosario, a little boy once chased a football with the kind of innocence only childhood dreams can carry. He was tiny, very delicate, but there was something different about the way the ball stuck to his feet.

Nobody there could have known that this little boy would one day make an entire generation fall in love with football. His name was Lionel Andrés Messi. Before the World Cup, before Barcelona, and before the records, Ballon d'Ors, and countless nights of magic, there was simply a boy, a ball, and an impossible dream. ALSO READ: ‘Vamos Argentina’: Lionel Messi Retires From International Football; Fans In Dismay A Story Of A Special Child As a child, Messi was very different. The ball seemed to follow him rather than him taking on defenders. There was a sense of magic in his feet. The magical touch was put on a napkin in the form of Messi’s signature. Barcelona's sporting director Carles Rexach made the agreement on a napkin that was made in a restaurant due to a lack of proper resources. ⚽ Messi's Contract was written on a Napkin



To stop other clubs from signing Lionel Messi, Barcelona reportedly sealed his first agreement on a paper napkin. That simple note marked the beginning of one of football's greatest careers. pic.twitter.com/qBB3ezrZAd — BiSil💙🦅 (@OnlyShadrack) August 7, 2026 Barcelona eventually became the home where that magic turned into history. At the Camp Nou, Messi went from a shy Argentine youngster to one of the greatest players the sport had ever witnessed. Year after year, he broke records, collected trophies, and produced moments that seemed impossible. Messi’s dribbles, flamboyant skills and breathtaking goals were mesmerizing for his fans.

But for all the club success, there was always one question following Messi. Could he do it with Argentina? The weight of an entire football-mad nation seemed to sit on his shoulders. International heartbreak followed him one after another. He lost the Copa America final. The 2014 World Cup ended in tears after Argentina fell to Germany in the final. Comparisons between him and Cristiano Ronaldo have always been a talking point. For some players, that might have been the end of the story. Messi even retired after all the trolls and disappointment. However, for Messi, it was just another chapter. The turning point came when Argentina finally lifted the Copa America in 2021. Messi had his first major international trophy with his country, and something seemed to change. Final Destination The 2022 FIFA World Cup was not simply another tournament for Messi. It felt like football had written its final chapter for him and was waiting to see whether he could complete it. Argentina fumbled at the very beginning, suffering a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia. 🚨🇦🇷 BREAKING: LIONEL MESSI RETIRES FROM ARGENTINA!



The GOAT has officially called time on his international career. 🐐🇦🇷



THE END OF AN ERA. 👏 pic.twitter.com/2HOqmzVTIw — Ashutosh (@thegeo_sync) August 31, 2026 On the other hand, Messi had been here before. He responded with goals, assists, leadership, and moments of brilliance. Argentina stormed through the tournament, and with every game, the possibility grew stronger. Then came the final against France. Two footballing giants met in a Mbappe vs Lionel Messi rivalry. Ninety minutes became 120. Argentina twice took the lead, France twice came back, and Kylian Mbappe produced one of the greatest individual performances in a World Cup final.

But somehow, through all the chaos, Messi remained at the centre of it. Extra time. Penalties. Silence. And then the moment every Messi fan had waited for. Lionel Messi became a world champion. The boy from Rosario had finally reached the ultimate destination. He lifted the World Cup not as the young prodigy who had once carried Argentina's expectations, but as a leader who had encountered every disappointment that one could think of. The image of Messi holding the golden trophy above his head felt bigger than football.

It felt like closure. Fans and football pundits even claimed that football won, as the little boy had achieved everything one could ask for. Historic Lionel Messi Lionel Messi is the owner of almost all significant individual records of the Argentina national football team, bringing his amazing career to a close with 207 appearances, 125 goals scored, and 68 assists. He is Argentina's best goal scorer and player with the most caps, beating Gabriel Batistuta's records in terms of scored goals and Javier Mascherano's number of appearances. And that’s all Messi wrote for his international career.



U-20 World Cup Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, 2X Copa America Champion, Finalissima Champion, 2X World Cup Champion.



One of the most illustrious international careers of all time. Gracias Leo! 🐐🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/lEcnlB7H32 — Jordan🗽 (@jweis04) August 31, 2026 On the world stage, Messi also holds the records for the biggest number of games in FIFA World Cup history (34) as well as for the greatest number of assists in the tournament's history (12). Messi is also the biggest goal scorer for Argentina in the history of World Cups, having scored 21 goals in six tournaments.

What is more, he is the only player to have received the World Cup Golden Ball twice (in 2014 and 2022), and at the 2026 World Cup, he became the oldest outfield finalist in the tournament's history, being 39 years old.

The Barcelona superstar is also the owner of the records in Copa América's history in terms of the most appearances (39) and most assists (18). For years, fans had argued about where Messi stood among the greatest. Numbers were compared. Trophies were counted. Records were analyzed. Lifelong Memories: A Little Boy To A Saint But perhaps none of that was necessary. Because Messi's greatness was never only about statistics. It was more about the feeling, the emotions, the magic. The gasp before he took on four defenders. The anticipation whenever he stood over a free-kick. The disbelief after another impossible goal. The smile after another assist. ALSO READ: Messi vs Ronaldo GOAT Debate Finally Settled? Piers Morgan Makes Stunning Claim Messi gave football memories. These memories will be scripted as stories and will surely inspire the upcoming generation of athletes. Generations will grow up watching old clips of the Argentine magician and wondering how the little magician could make the biggest stadiums feel so tiny. From Rosario's streets to Barcelona's greatest nights. From international heartbreak to Copa America glory. From carrying Argentina's hopes to finally carrying the World Cup. Lionel Messi's journey was never perfect. He lost finals. He missed chances. He faced criticism. He walked away from international football and came back. He kept going when the easiest thing would have been to accept that the dream was never meant to happen. And eventually, football gave him his reward. It is the story of a boy who kept chasing a dream long after the world had begun questioning whether it was possible. Rosario gave the world Lionel Messi. Football gave him a stage. And Messi gave football memories that will probably never fade. Although the little boy is gone. The legend will remain forever in our hearts.