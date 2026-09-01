The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate has once again taken centre stage, with renowned broadcaster Piers Morgan delivering a fresh verdict after Messi announced his retirement from international football.

Morgan, who has consistently backed Ronaldo in the long-running debate, has once again declared the Portuguese superstar the greatest footballer of all time. This time, however, he believes one particular stat has finally settled the argument on international goals.

The broadcaster has previously picked Ronaldo as his choice for the GOAT despite Messi holding the edge in several statistical categories and winning major individual and team honours throughout his career.

ALSO READ: ‘Indian Lamine Yamal’: 15-Year-Old Kerala Schoolboy Allen James’ Striking Resemblance Goes Viral | WATCH

However, following Messi's decision to retire from international football, Morgan took to X and pointed towards the difference in their international goal tallies as the deciding factor.

In his post, Morgan highlighted Messi's 125 goals for Argentina while pointing out that Ronaldo has scored 146 times for Portugal, the highest international tally in men's football.

His post read: "Breaking: Lionel Messi retires from international football, after scoring 125 goals for the Argentina national team, placing him second on the list of highest international goalscorers."

Morgan futher added: "Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 146 goals for the Portugal national team, the highest figure in the history of football at the international level. This settles the debate over who is the best player in history."

Lionel Messi Announces International Retirement

Messi's international retirement announcement has added another emotional chapter to an extraordinary career with Argentina.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner took to social media to share a heartfelt message with his supporters, thanking his family, teammates, coaches and fans for their support throughout his journey with the national team.

Messi wrote on social media, "Thank you for all the love during these 20 years. I'm going to miss hearing you from the inside. Now I'll be one of you, always supporting from the outside, in the good times and even more in the bad ones."