Indian football team head coach Khalid Jamil has named a 26-member squad for next month's FIFA international window, with the Blue Tigers set to face Panama, Brazil and Uruguay in high-profile friendlies.

The Indian head coach has made quite a lot of changes from the squad that faced Tajikistan. The Indian football team are going to play five-time world champions Brazil along with 2026 World Cup participants Panama and heavyweights Uruguay.

ALSO READ: ‘Needs To Happen More Often’: Sourav Ganguly Backs India’s Friendlies Against Brazil, Panama

Khalid Jamil’s big call to not include key players like Vishal Kaith, Jeakson Singh, Liston Colaco and Lallianzuala Chhangte has been criticised heavily. Particularly Vishal, who grabbed the Golden Gloves award in the Durand Cup 2026 recently.

The other talking point is the omission of senior defenders like Sandesh Jhingan and Rahul Bheke in defence. Sandesh Jhingan, having the experience of playing big matches, could have added a lot of value to the squad.

Jay Gupta has been rewarded for his brilliant performances in the Durand Cup 2026. Youngsters like Mohammed Sanan and Ricky Shabong have been called up.

The national camp will begin in Bengaluru on September 14, with the team scheduled to travel to Kolkata on September 28 following the Panama game.

India’s squad for the September-October FIFA Men’s International Match Window. 🐯



The #BlueTigers’ training camp will begin on September 14 in Bengaluru.



September 26: 🇮🇳 vs 🇵🇦

October 3: 🇮🇳 vs 🇧🇷

October 6: 🇮🇳 vs 🇺🇾



Read more 🔗 https://t.co/T8KgsPnPYz#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/1qN9O14uOa — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) August 31, 2026

The three-match series will be a major test for Jamil's young side, particularly against Brazil and Uruguay, two of the most decorated teams in international football.

Indian players are going to face one of the toughest tests in recent times, playing alongside big names who dominate world football.