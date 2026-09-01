- The Indian football team are going to play five-time world champions Brazil.
- Khalid Jamil has taken a big call to not include key players.
- Indian players are going to face one of the toughest test.
Indian football team head coach Khalid Jamil has named a 26-member squad for next month's FIFA international window, with the Blue Tigers set to face Panama, Brazil and Uruguay in high-profile friendlies.
The Indian head coach has made quite a lot of changes from the squad that faced Tajikistan. The Indian football team are going to play five-time world champions Brazil along with 2026 World Cup participants Panama and heavyweights Uruguay.
ALSO READ: ‘Needs To Happen More Often’: Sourav Ganguly Backs India’s Friendlies Against Brazil, Panama
Khalid Jamil’s big call to not include key players like Vishal Kaith, Jeakson Singh, Liston Colaco and Lallianzuala Chhangte has been criticised heavily. Particularly Vishal, who grabbed the Golden Gloves award in the Durand Cup 2026 recently.
The other talking point is the omission of senior defenders like Sandesh Jhingan and Rahul Bheke in defence. Sandesh Jhingan, having the experience of playing big matches, could have added a lot of value to the squad.
Jay Gupta has been rewarded for his brilliant performances in the Durand Cup 2026. Youngsters like Mohammed Sanan and Ricky Shabong have been called up.
The national camp will begin in Bengaluru on September 14, with the team scheduled to travel to Kolkata on September 28 following the Panama game.
India’s squad for the September-October FIFA Men’s International Match Window. 🐯— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) August 31, 2026
The #BlueTigers’ training camp will begin on September 14 in Bengaluru.
September 26: 🇮🇳 vs 🇵🇦
October 3: 🇮🇳 vs 🇧🇷
October 6: 🇮🇳 vs 🇺🇾
Read more 🔗 https://t.co/T8KgsPnPYz#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/1qN9O14uOa
The three-match series will be a major test for Jamil's young side, particularly against Brazil and Uruguay, two of the most decorated teams in international football.
Indian players are going to face one of the toughest tests in recent times, playing alongside big names who dominate world football.
India's Squad For International Friendlies
Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar.
Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam.
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad.
Forwards:Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.
ALSO READ: 'A Little Jealous': Sunil Chhetri's Big Statement Ahead Of India vs Brazil Goes Viral
India Football Team’s Schedule
September 26: India vs Panama - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
October 3: India vs Brazil - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
October 6: India vs Uruguay - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata