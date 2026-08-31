Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has backed the Indian football team’s approach of taking on stronger international opponents, insisting that regular exposure against top-quality sides can play a crucial role in the development of Indian footballers.

The comment comes after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has scheduled three high-voltage clashes against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay for the Indian football team.

Ganguly believes Indian players need to consistently test themselves against teams that are currently ahead of them. According to him, facing superior opposition provides players with the experience and exposure required to raise their standards.

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“It’s good. Why wouldn’t it be good to play football against big teams?” Ganguly said when asked about the importance of such international fixtures for Indian football.

The former India cricketer also stressed that these matches should not be isolated occasions. He believes playing against stronger teams throughout the year would allow Indian footballers to understand the demands of competing at the highest level.

“This needs to happen throughout the year so that players get proper exposure. I always believe that playing against teams better than yourself helps improve your own game,” he said.

Ganguly Draws Cricket Comparison

Ganguly drew parallels with Indian cricket, pointing out how regular competition against some of the world's best teams has contributed to the sport's growth in the country.

Indian cricket has consistently played leading teams across different conditions and formats, allowing its players to compete against world-class opposition regularly. Ganguly believes Indian football can benefit from adopting a similar approach.

“Look at cricket, they play against top-quality teams all year round, which is why they get better. The same approach needs to be applied here,” he said.

For Ganguly, the principle is straightforward. Indian footballers need to be challenged by stronger opponents if they are to improve and become more competitive on the international stage.

Regular matches against higher-ranked teams can also help players gain valuable experience of different playing styles, tactical approaches and the intensity required at the international level.

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India Football Team’s Need For Exposure

Indian football has always faced difficulties in organizing routine matches with teams ranked above them, making such encounters even more important.

The comment made by Ganguly helps in emphasizing the need to build up a regular international calendar for Indian football, so that the team can play quality sides regularly and not just during tournaments.

The former India captain used the cricket analogy to make a point about the disparity of exposure between the two most popular sports of the country.

With Inputs From AIFF