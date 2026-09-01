At first glance, you might genuinely believe Lamine Yamal has landed in Kerala. The hairstyle, facial features and that familiar smile could easily make anyone take a second look.

But this isn't the Spain and Barcelona sensation walking through the streets of Kerala. This is 15-year-old Allen James from Chakkuvally in Kollam. He has become Kerala's very own ‘Lamine Yamal’.

Allen has suddenly found himself at the centre of social media attention, thanks to his uncanny resemblance to the Spanish football sensation.

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While people in his locality had noticed the similarity earlier, it was a video filmed and shared by block panchayat member and vlogger Nikhil Manohar that took the comparison to a much wider audience.

WATCH: Kerala's ‘Lamine Yamal’ Allen James Goes Viral

Videos of Allen wearing a Yamal jersey have only added to the excitement, with social media users quick to point out the similarities between the teenager and the Barcelona star.

One of the videos posted by Manohar has reportedly crossed 14 million views on Instagram, turning Allen from a familiar face in his locality into a social media sensation.

But Allen's connection with football isn't limited to looking like one of the game's brightest young stars.

The Class 10 student of Peruvazhi Government High School is an active member of his school football team and plays as a defender. While Yamal has made his name with his attacking brilliance, Allen prefers life at the other end of the pitch.