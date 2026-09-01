- Allen has suddenly found himself at the centre of social media attention.
- Videos of Allen wearing a Yamal jersey have only added to the excitement.
- The teenager reportedly had around 200 followers before the videos went viral.
At first glance, you might genuinely believe Lamine Yamal has landed in Kerala. The hairstyle, facial features and that familiar smile could easily make anyone take a second look.
But this isn't the Spain and Barcelona sensation walking through the streets of Kerala. This is 15-year-old Allen James from Chakkuvally in Kollam. He has become Kerala's very own ‘Lamine Yamal’.
Allen has suddenly found himself at the centre of social media attention, thanks to his uncanny resemblance to the Spanish football sensation.
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While people in his locality had noticed the similarity earlier, it was a video filmed and shared by block panchayat member and vlogger Nikhil Manohar that took the comparison to a much wider audience.
WATCH: Kerala's ‘Lamine Yamal’ Allen James Goes Viral
Videos of Allen wearing a Yamal jersey have only added to the excitement, with social media users quick to point out the similarities between the teenager and the Barcelona star.
One of the videos posted by Manohar has reportedly crossed 14 million views on Instagram, turning Allen from a familiar face in his locality into a social media sensation.
But Allen's connection with football isn't limited to looking like one of the game's brightest young stars.
The Class 10 student of Peruvazhi Government High School is an active member of his school football team and plays as a defender. While Yamal has made his name with his attacking brilliance, Allen prefers life at the other end of the pitch.
#WATCH | Kollam, Keralam | 15-year-old schoolboy Allen James from Chakkuvally goes viral for his uncanny resemblance to Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal. pic.twitter.com/5buBZgJGqA— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026
Football is also part of Allen's family, with his brother playing the sport as well. Interestingly, despite his growing resemblance to Yamal, Allen's biggest footballing inspiration remains Lionel Messi. He is a passionate supporter of Messi and Argentina, although he has developed a special admiration for the young Spanish star.
The teenager reportedly had around 200 followers before the videos went viral. That number has now crossed 20,000, while the popularity has also seen him receive invitations to local events as a guest.
Speaking about his unexpected rise to fame, Allen admitted that he had never paid much attention to the resemblance people had pointed out over the years.
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“Many people have been telling me since long ago that I look like Yamal, but I never really paid much attention to it. I suddenly became noticed around the World Cup. After the video went viral, my life changed. I would love to receive a message from Yamal. People in my locality are very happy. I also hear jokes and comments on social media, but I don't take them seriously,” Allen said.
For Allen, however, football remains much more than the reason behind his newfound fame.
“I have been playing football since childhood. I prefer playing in defence. I like Yamal, but Messi and Argentina are my favourites,” he added.
Despite the sudden spotlight and occasional trolling online, the teenager appears to be taking the attention in his stride.
With inputs from ANI