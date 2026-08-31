Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have made an impressive start to their English Premier League campaign and already look like serious contenders for another successful season. After lifting the Community Shield 2026, the Gunners have carried their momentum into the league and will now look to continue their strong run against Aston Villa. Aston Villa vs Arsenal Preview Arsenal have shown the confidence and intensity expected from a side aiming to challenge for major honours. Arteta will be keen to see his team maintain that momentum when they travel to face Villa in a Monday night EPL clash.

ALSO READ: Bruno Guimaraes’ Arsenal Transfer All But Certain: How The Brazilian Could Elevate Arteta's Midfield Aston Villa, meanwhile, have undergone significant changes to their squad. The club have seen several key players depart during the ongoing transition, including English star Morgan Rogers, who has moved to Chelsea. Villa have also parted ways with Ollie Watkins and goalkeeper Emi Martinez. The defensive unit has suffered further changes, with Eric Konsa and Lucas Digne also leaving the club, while Youri Tielemans has departed as well. With several established names no longer part of the squad, Aston Villa face a major challenge against an Arsenal side that has started the season strongly. However, playing at home could give Villa the confidence to test Arteta’s men and potentially disrupt their early-season momentum.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Team News The hosts will look to make the most of their home advantage despite the major changes to their squad. Arsenal, meanwhile, are expected to rely on a strong starting XI as Arteta looks to maintain the Gunners’ winning momentum.

Aston Villa Predicted XI Formation: 4-2-3-1 GK: Zion Suzuki

RB: Matty Cash

CB: Victor Lindelöf

CB: Pau Torres

LB: Ian Maatsen

CM: Boubacar Kamara

CM: Leon Goretzka

RW: John McGinn

AM: Ross Barkley

LW: Emiliano Buendía

ST: Nicolas Jackson Arsenal Predicted XI Formation: 4-3-3 GK: David Raya

RB: Ben White

CB: Cristhian Mosquera

CB: Gabriel Magalhães

LB: Riccardo Calafiori

DM: Declan Rice

CM: Martin Ødegaard

CM: Myles Lewis-Skelly

RW: Bukayo Saka

LW: Christos Tzolis

ST: Kai Havertz ALSO READ: ‘Needs To Happen More Often’: Sourav Ganguly Backs India’s Friendlies Against Brazil, Panama Aston Villa vs Arsenal Match Details Match: Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Competition: English Premier League 2026-27

Venue: Villa Park

Date: Monday, August 31, 2026

Live Telecast in India: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming in India: JioHotstar Where To Watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal Live The Premier League 2026-27 clash between Aston Villa and Arsenal will be available for fans across different regions through their respective broadcast partners. Indian fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network, while it can be streamed live on JioHotstar via its app and website.