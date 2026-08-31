Lionel Messi has officially made a statement about his retirement from international soccer, which marks the end of an incredible career lasting 21 years for the Argentina national team. The captain of Argentina took to social media and confirmed his retirement on Monday. He brought his career to a close just weeks after Argentina's loss against Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals. Messi, who is now 39, has finished his time as a player for the national team having played 207 international matches and netted 125 goals for the Albiceleste team. ALSO READ: ‘Needs To Happen More Often’: Sourav Ganguly Backs India’s Friendlies Against Brazil, Panama Messi: ‘It Hurts, But It’s Time’ Messi revealed that he had been thinking about his future since the World Cup final. The defeat against Spain denied Argentina the chance to retain their world title, but the veteran forward still enjoyed an outstanding tournament, scoring eight goals and providing four assists.

His decision was also influenced by the recent death of his father, Jorge Messi. The Argentina captain acknowledged the emotional weight surrounding the final stages of his international career before deciding that it was time to step aside and allow a new generation to take responsibility for the national team.

View this post on Instagram The decision marks the end of a journey that began in 2005, when a teenage Messi made his Argentina debut. Over the following two decades, he transformed from a hugely talented youngster into the undisputed leader of the national team. From Heartbreak To Glory In the beginning of Messi's career with the national team, he suffered many defeats. For example, he lost the final of the World Cup held in 2014 against Germany and lost the finals of Copa America held in the years 2015 and 2016.

Messi announced his retirement from international football right after losing the Copa America finals of 2016 but took back his announcement later. Messi's fortune took a turn after that. He earned his first senior international trophy in the form of Copa America 2021 title won by the Argentina national team. He went on to win one of the greatest honors of his career in the form of FIFA World Cup 2022 held in Qatar.

Six World Cups And An Unforgettable Legacy The 2026 World Cup became Messi’s sixth appearance at the tournament, an unprecedented achievement in men's football. He helped Argentina reach another final, but Spain ultimately prevailed 1-0 after extra time. Despite falling short of another World Cup triumph, Messi leaves behind extraordinary numbers and records. He finished his international career with 21 World Cup goals and 125 goals overall for Argentina. The Argentine Football Association had previously made clear that the decision over Messi’s future belonged entirely to the player. AFA president Claudio Tapia said earlier this month that Messi should be allowed to decide when he was ready to walk away.

Fans Left In Dismay Lionel Messi’s retirement has evoked instant tears from all the soccer fans in Argentina as well as other parts of the world. THANK YOU FOR ALL THE MEMORIES LIONEL MESSI . THE GREATEST EVER ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k78xvjPjK2 — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_MCI) August 31, 2026 For several years, the Argentine national team always considered the No. 10 as its most valuable player. It was through Messi’s ups and downs that the country revived the memories of several bitter defeats experienced by the nation in World Cup finals. ALSO READ: Dutch Football Federation Withdraws Support For Gianni Infantino, Calls For New FIFA Leadership

From this moment onward, the supporters will have to get accustomed to the changed sentiment associated with “Vamos Argentina” because the country will now have to proceed without its most successful player. The final whistle may come, but the memories Messi gave us will never fade.”

From a boy with a dream to the king of football. Thank you, Leo Messi. 🐐”🧎😭#messi pic.twitter.com/ughA5r4FRw — ROHIT45 (@messi12236) August 31, 2026 Although Messi will continue to play soccer with the team of Inter Miami, the news of the great soccer player retiring may have an impact on the fortunes of the national team of Argentina. Lionel Messi’s triumphs and defeats will always be an important part of the history of Argentina.