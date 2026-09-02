Manchester United's transfer campaign came to an end without resolving any of its bigger issues regarding the squad.

The Red Devils were unable to complete any signings for a new left-back while facing difficulties in getting rid of some players before the end of the window.

Manchester United were searching for defenders in the last few days of the transfer window as manager Michael Carrick wanted to reinforce his options after Luke Shaw’s bad injury record.

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Unfortunately, several failed deals meant that the team would have to enter the season without a designated cover for the position.

The problem became particularly severe after Tyrell Malacia was sold. Harry Amass was also on loan lists but United did not want to allow him to leave before getting a new player.

United's Left-Back Search Ends Without A Signing

United explored several options before the transfer deadline, including Newcastle United's Lewis Hall, RB Leipzig's David Raum, Fulham's Antonee Robinson and Barcelona's Alejandro Balde.

Hall was among the most serious targets, but Newcastle's stance made a deal difficult. United also made a late enquiry for Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri, although the approach did not progress beyond the initial stage.

Balde was another option, but Barcelona's reported £38.5 million asking price proved to be a significant obstacle. With United unwilling to overpay, the club ultimately entered the new season without adding another established left-back.

Harry Amass Departure Put On Hold

The left-back situation also directly affected United's plans for Harry Amass.

The young defender was reportedly close to leaving on loan, but the club was only prepared to sanction his departure if a replacement could be brought in. With United unable to complete a left-back signing, Amass remained at Old Trafford.