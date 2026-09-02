- Man United remain short of options at left-back.
- Transfer moves for defensive reinforcements fail to materialise.
- United also struggle to offload unwanted players.
Manchester United's transfer campaign came to an end without resolving any of its bigger issues regarding the squad.
The Red Devils were unable to complete any signings for a new left-back while facing difficulties in getting rid of some players before the end of the window.
Manchester United were searching for defenders in the last few days of the transfer window as manager Michael Carrick wanted to reinforce his options after Luke Shaw’s bad injury record.
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Unfortunately, several failed deals meant that the team would have to enter the season without a designated cover for the position.
The problem became particularly severe after Tyrell Malacia was sold. Harry Amass was also on loan lists but United did not want to allow him to leave before getting a new player.
United's Left-Back Search Ends Without A Signing
United explored several options before the transfer deadline, including Newcastle United's Lewis Hall, RB Leipzig's David Raum, Fulham's Antonee Robinson and Barcelona's Alejandro Balde.
Hall was among the most serious targets, but Newcastle's stance made a deal difficult. United also made a late enquiry for Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri, although the approach did not progress beyond the initial stage.
Balde was another option, but Barcelona's reported £38.5 million asking price proved to be a significant obstacle. With United unwilling to overpay, the club ultimately entered the new season without adding another established left-back.
Harry Amass Departure Put On Hold
The left-back situation also directly affected United's plans for Harry Amass.
The young defender was reportedly close to leaving on loan, but the club was only prepared to sanction his departure if a replacement could be brought in. With United unable to complete a left-back signing, Amass remained at Old Trafford.
That development highlights the delicate squad-management situation United faced on deadline day. The club wanted to provide Amass with regular first-team football, but could not afford to lose another natural option in a position already considered thin.
United Struggle To Offload Unwanted Players
The left-back problem was not the only disappointment in connection with the transfer window for United.
Among the problems that the club faced was trying to sell some players who werenot in a good shape in the team.
An example of a player who was rumored to be leaving is Joshua Zirkzee, for whom clubs like Juventus and Fiorentina showed interest. The departure of Zirkzee was deemed very important because United needed to free some space in their roster for another signing.
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The process of selling players that was difficult for United, was going against the overall trends of reshuffling the team. The club has already spent a lot of money on the midfielders (Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans) as well as made a lot of departures this summer.
A Window Of Mixed Results
United's campaign to acquire new players this summer was all about rebuilding their midfield department, but they have ended up with a major weakness in their left-back section.
The former defender Gary Neville had already alerted United about the need to fix their defensive shortcomings before the end of the transfer window and had called for new faces at the centre-back and left-back positions.
With the transfer window having ended, United will be stuck with the players they have until January.