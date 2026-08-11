- The Lionel Messi return date is not set yet after the 2026 World Cup winner reportedly returned to Argentina.
- Messi has decided to take an indefinite break from football.
- Messi’s boyhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, released a heartfelt tribute following Jorge Messi’s death.
Argentine football icon Lionel Messi and the entire world of football faced a shock as Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father, passed away last Saturday.
Lionel Messi, who had returned to Inter Miami training and played a game, is now out for an undefined period owing to family reasons.
The Lionel Messi return date is not set yet after the 2026 World Cup winner reportedly returned to Argentina for his father’s funeral this week, just days after his death on Friday.
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As per reports, Messi has decided to take an indefinite break from football to focus on his family, with Inter Miami giving him the freedom to decide when he will return to the United States.
The 39-year-old is a crucial member of the Inter Miami squad and has recently continued to make an impact on the pitch with goals and assists. However, the tragic loss of his father has now taken priority, with Messi expected to spend time with his family.
Messi’s boyhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, released a heartfelt tribute following Jorge Messi’s death.
“Club Atlético Newell’s Old Boys bids farewell with deep sorrow and grief to Jorge Messi, who passed away at the age of 68 in the city of Rosario. Recognised Leproso fan, businessman and father of the Argentine national team captain, Lionel Andrés Messi,” the club said in a statement.
“Jorge was the pillar and the person who supported with vision, rigour and affection the career of the greatest player of all time alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini,” the statement added.
Messi arrived on a private flight from Miami late on Saturday, August 8, accompanied by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their children. A private ceremony attended by close family members and a few Argentina teammates was held at a cemetery in the town of Perez, adjacent to Rosario, on Sunday, August 9.
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When Will Lionel Messi Return To Football?
There is currently no confirmed date for Messi’s return to football. According to the report, Inter Miami have given the Argentine superstar the freedom to decide when he feels ready to return.
Messi’s absence could therefore extend beyond the club’s immediate fixtures, with his family remaining his priority during this difficult period.
For now, fans will have to wait for further updates regarding the Lionel Messi return date, with the football world standing behind the Argentine legend and his family during this difficult time.