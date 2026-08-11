Argentine football icon Lionel Messi and the entire world of football faced a shock as Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father, passed away last Saturday.

Lionel Messi, who had returned to Inter Miami training and played a game, is now out for an undefined period owing to family reasons.

The Lionel Messi return date is not set yet after the 2026 World Cup winner reportedly returned to Argentina for his father’s funeral this week, just days after his death on Friday.

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As per reports, Messi has decided to take an indefinite break from football to focus on his family, with Inter Miami giving him the freedom to decide when he will return to the United States.

The 39-year-old is a crucial member of the Inter Miami squad and has recently continued to make an impact on the pitch with goals and assists. However, the tragic loss of his father has now taken priority, with Messi expected to spend time with his family.