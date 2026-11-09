The women's singles final of the WTA 250 Chennai Open 2026 was postponed after hazardous air quality and poor visibility disrupted proceedings at the SDAT Tennis Stadium on Sunday, November 8. However, the decision also sparked controversy after defending champion and finalist Janice Tjen alleged that the tournament organisers wanted the match to go ahead despite the deteriorating conditions. Tjen was scheduled to face Poland's Magda Linette in the title clash. The match, initially scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, was delayed multiple times due to rain before officials eventually called it off. The Indonesian tennis star took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the smog-covered surroundings in Chennai, highlighting an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 1,556. She also shared a post suggesting that the organisers were keen on continuing with the match despite the poor conditions.

"And they still wanted the match to go ahead," Tjen wrote in her Instagram story, expressing her displeasure over the situation. ALSO READ: Taniya Scripts History For India With Historic Beach Wrestling Medal At Youth Olympics Why Was Chennai Open 2026 Final Postponed? The championship match had already faced several interruptions on Sunday evening. Following the conclusion of the women's doubles final, rain delayed the start of the singles contest, which was initially scheduled for 6:30 PM.

After multiple delays, the organisers prepared the centre court and announced a revised start time of 9 PM IST. However, thick smog and poor visibility around the stadium created further concerns, eventually forcing officials to postpone the contest. The AQI reading shared by Tjen highlighted the severity of the pollution situation, with Diwali firecracker smoke adding to the deteriorating air quality in the city. The WTA subsequently released an official statement confirming the postponement. "Due to unforeseen weather conditions, the Women's Singles Final between Janice Tjen and Magda Linette has been postponed. The match will now take place tomorrow (November 9, 2026) at 11 a.m.," the statement read. The Tamil Nadu Tennis Association also confirmed that spectators holding valid tickets for Sunday's matches would be allowed to use the same tickets to enter the stadium on Monday. ALSO READ: PV Sindhu 'Shocked' As SAI Stops Funding For Indian Shuttlers' European Campaign Janice Tjen And Magda Linette Eye Chennai Open Title Tjen, currently ranked World No. 75, will be aiming to defend the title she won in Chennai last year. The Indonesian reached her second consecutive final after defeating American Robin Montgomery 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, World No. 68 Magda Linette booked her place in the final after recovering from a set down to beat Anastasia Zakharova 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. The Polish star is chasing her fourth WTA singles title, while Tjen will look to become the first player to successfully defend the Chennai Open crown. The final is now scheduled to take place at 11 AM IST on Monday, November 9.