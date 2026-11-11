The UEFA Nations League 2026-27 is heading towards a crucial phase, with the final two rounds of the league stage scheduled for November. With Cristiano Ronaldo entering the latter stages of his international career, attention is increasingly turning towards the next generation of European football superstars, led by France's Kylian Mbappe and Norway's Erling Haaland.

The fifth edition of the competition began in September 2026, bringing Europe's leading national teams together in a tournament that combines international rivalry with promotion and relegation. The November fixtures will determine which teams qualify for the quarter-finals, face promotion or relegation play-offs, or drop into a lower league. ALSO READ: India vs Maldives Live Streaming: Where To Watch SAFF Championship 2026 For Free, Predicted Lineups, Match Timings Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland In Focus In Post-Ronaldo Era Mbappe and Haaland are expected to be among the biggest attractions as the Nations League resumes. Mbappe remains the central figure in France's attack, while Haaland continues to lead Norway's challenge against Europe's established football powers.

France have been drawn in League A Group A1 alongside Italy, Belgium and Türkiye. Norway are in Group A4 with Portugal, Denmark and Wales, setting up a particularly interesting contest involving Haaland and Ronaldo's Portugal. Ronaldo remains part of Portugal's international picture, but the emergence of Mbappe and Haaland highlights the changing face of European football. The Nations League offers both forwards another opportunity to make an impact on the international stage. UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Important Match Dates The league phase is scheduled across six matchdays, with the final two rounds taking place in November. Matchday 1: September 24-26, 2026 Matchday 2: September 27-29, 2026 Matchday 3: October 1-3, 2026 Matchday 4: October 4-6, 2026 Matchday 5: November 12-14, 2026 Matchday 6: November 15-17, 2026 Quarter-finals and promotion/relegation play-offs: March 25-30, 2027 Nations League Finals: June 9-13, 2027 The knockout-stage and play-off draw is scheduled for November 20, 2026. The four-team finals will determine the next Nations League champions. Five Must-Watch Matches 1. Italy vs France – November 12: A heavyweight European clash featuring two former world champions.

2. England vs Croatia – November 12: A competitive Group A3 fixture with quarter-final qualification implications.

3. Norway vs Wales – November 14: Erling Haaland leads Norway in an important Group A4 encounter.

4. Japan vs Brazil – November 14: A high-profile international friendly between two technically gifted sides.

5. Spain vs England – November 15: A major European showdown featuring some of the continent's leading players.

Where To Watch UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Live In India? Football fans in India can watch the UEFA Nations League 2026-27 live on the Sony Sports Network. Matches will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

UEFA's broadcast-partner list confirms Sony Sports Network as the official broadcaster in India. The coverage is part of the broadcaster's agreement for UEFA national-team competitions. ALSO READ: From Grassroots To Global Stage: Arshdeep Singh Reveals Punjab FC's Vision Ahead Of ISL 2027 | TDJ Exclusive How Does The UEFA Nations League Format Work? The 54 participating national teams are divided into four leagues based on their UEFA rankings and previous Nations League performances. Leagues A, B and C contain four groups each, while League D has two groups.

Teams play home and away matches within their groups. League A group winners and runners-up qualify for the quarter-finals, while promotion and relegation determine movement between divisions.