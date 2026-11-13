Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 14, 2026): In today’s school assembly on November 14, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world. Through these news updates, students will enhance their awareness of current affairs and the world surrounding them.

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School Assembly National News Headlines for November 14

1. Delhi overtakes Lahore as world's most polluted city following receding air quality

2. Civil society group urges Government to delink welfare benefits from electoral roll status

3. PM Narendra Modi Flags Off New Metro Section in Bengaluru, connecting Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere

4. SBI Report projects crude oil prices could drop to $70 a barrel in 2027

5. Microsoft outage impacts IndiGo and Air India’s email support services

School Assembly International News Headlines for November 14

1. India-Bangladesh consular dialogue postponed amidst simmering tensions

2. U.S. lawmakers summon Nvidia former CEO after affair with suspected spy

3. WHO report highlights 38% reduction in India's TB deaths and 94% treatment success

4. Europe pushes for seat at Ukraine peace talks but lacks unified voice

5. India’s ambassador to Oman visits injured Indian seafarer in hospital

School Assembly Sports News Headlines for November 14

1. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni renews contract to stay on for third World Cup in 2030

2. Lakshya Sen enters semifinals while Srikanth bows out in the Kumamoto Masters Japan badminton 2026

3. New Zealand defeats India by 244 runs in Fourth ODI as Young and Henry Shine

4. Saqib takes 7 wickets on debut before rain disrupts Pakistan-Sri Lanka first cricket Test

5. Gunjan moves into the Women's 48kg Final at Youth Olympics following her resilient performance

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