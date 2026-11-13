UTET Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026 results for Papers 1 and 2 today on the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination on September 27 can access their scorecard along with the UTET final answer key using their registration details. According to the official portal, the UTET result link will remain active until November 25, 2026, at 11:59 pm. Candidates seeking eligibility to teach at the primary and upper primary levels in Uttarakhand need to have a qualifying UTET scorecard.

Direct Link Here

Where To Check UTET Result 2026?

According to the notification number UBSE/UTET-2026/Notification-01/77-81/2026-27, the UTET results are available online. Candidates can check their results for Papers 1 and 2 on either of the following websites.

uktet.com

ubse.uk.gov.in

The result notification was issued on November 2, 2026, under reference number UBSE/UTET-2026/Notification-08/586-58/7/2026-27.

How To Download UTET Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the given steps to check their scores from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the UBSE official portal.

Step 2: On the homepage, browse for the 'DEPARTMENTAL EXAM/UTET' section.

Step 3: Click on the result link and enter your registration number and password.

Step 4: After filling in the captcha code, your UTET scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

UTET Final Answer Key 2026

UTET final answer key for both Papers 1 and 2 is also available along with the results. Candidates can log in with their registration number and date of birth to verify the answers. The final answer key has been prepared after resolving candidates’ objections raised against the provisional answers.