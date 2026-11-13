Kerala Board Exam Dates 2027: The Kerala government has announced the 2027 exam dates for public examinations, with the SSLC 2027 exam to commence on March 1. The dates are announced for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC), Additional Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate (AHSLC), first- and second-year Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations, along with corresponding examinations for students with hearing disabilities. Over 13 lakh students are expected to appear for the SSLC and other public examinations across exam centres in Kerala and outside.

Also Read: JEE Main 2027 Registration: Application Deadline November 22, Check Session 1 Dates And Key Guidelines Here SSLC Examination From March 1 As per the announced dates, the SSLC examination will be held between March 1 and 30, 2027 across 3,049 centres. Around 4.25 lakh students are expected to sit for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations. The exam centres will also include Gulf regions and Lakshadweep, with seven centres each in both locations.

Kerala Plus Two Examination To Begin On March 2 Kerala Plus Two examination 2027 will start a day later, i.e., March 2, 2027, and will conclude on the same day. Approximately 9 lakh students are expected to appear for the examination at 2,000 centres across Kerala, the Gulf region and Lakshadweep, as reported by PTI. With around 53,000 students likely to appear, the first- and second-year Vocational Secondary Examination will be held at 389 centres.

Model Examinations And Practicals In February 2027 The SSLC practical examination for Information Technology will be held from February 1 to 15. Following this, model exams will begin from February 16 to 20. Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary model exams will be held from February 11 to 24.

The Commissioner for Government Examinations will shortly announce the subject-wise detailed timetable. The 2027 examination cycle will commence with practical exams in February, followed by the Board Examination in March. The results can be expected in May 2027. Also Read: Education Minister Launches Digital Dashboard For Kendriya Vidyalayas To Track Student Progress