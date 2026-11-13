JEE Main 2027 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently accepting the application forms for the JEE Main Session 1 Examination 2027. In a social media post, the agency has announced that, as of November 10, a total of 5,72,416 candidates have registered. Out of these, 4,30,382 candidates have submitted their JEE Main application form, while 4,07,664 have completed the application process by paying the examination fee.

The registration deadline without a late fee is November 22. However, with a late fee, candidates can register until November 27, 2026. NTA will conduct Session 1 Examination on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, 2027. Direct Link Here JEE Main 2027 Registration Deadline Following the closure of registrations, NTA will open the application correction window on November 27, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete their registration process within the prescribed deadline to be eligible for the examination in January 2027.

Events Important Dates Last date to apply without late fee November 22 by 11:50 pm Last date to apply with late fee November 26 by 11:50 pm Form correction window November 27 to 29 Also Read: SSC GD Physical Test Admit Card OUT: Staff Selection Commission Releases PET/PST Hall Tickets For 1.97 Lakh Candidates JEE Main 2027 Registration: Application Guidelines Here are some important guidelines for candidates registering for the JEE Main Session 1 examination 2027. 1. NTA has allowed candidates to submit a fresh application form for Session 1 despite having already generated an application number or paid the examination fee.

2. The decision has been taken for candidates to rectify the errors if any, made during their prior registrations. 3. Candidates must note that NTA will only accept the last application form for which the examination fee has been paid successfully, and the confirmation page has been generated. 4. In case the candidate has submitted a fresh application form but failed to pay the examination fee, the earlier form for which registration has been completed will remain valid. 5. For each new registration, a fresh application number and password will be generated. Candidates need to upload all mandatory documents, including photographs and signatures in the prescribed format. One Attempt Per Session In an official notification, NTA has clarified that multiple registrations do not mean candidates will get more than one attempt to appear for the JEE Main Session 1 Examination. Candidates who try to appear more than once using multiple application details will be treated as having used unfair means, and action will be taken as per the prescribed rules in the JEE Main 2027 Information Bulletin.