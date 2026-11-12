Candidates can download their admit card by following the steps mentioned below:

How to download the SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2026?

Candidates who qualified in the SSC GD written examination have been called for the next stage of the recruitment process. According to the released data, a total of 1,97,408 candidates have been declared qualified for the PET/PST. This includes 1,81,251 male candidates, 15,782 female candidates, and 375 male candidates under the SSF category.

1. First, visit the official CRPF website at rect.crpf.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for 'SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2026'.

3. Enter your registration number or roll number and your date of birth.

4. Once logged in, your admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Verify all the details provided on it and download the PDF.

6. Take a printout of the admit card for future use.

ALSO READ: Bihar Board Open School Date Sheet 2026 Out: Check Class 10, 12 December Exam Dates At bboseonline.bihar.gov.in; Details

Documents to carry on the day of the physical test:

Candidates appearing for the PET/PST must carry certain essential documents. These include a printout of the admit card, an Aadhaar card or any other valid photo ID, and recent passport-size photographs (the same as those used in the application form). Candidates are advised to follow all the instructions provided in the call letter issued by the CRPF.