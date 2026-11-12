SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the Physical Test (PET/PST) of the SSC GD Constable recruitment 2026 on November 12, 2026. Candidates who qualified in the written examination can now download their physical test call letters by visiting the official website of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
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Over 1.97 Lakh Candidates to Participate in PET/PST:
The PET/PST for the SSC GD recruitment will be conducted from November 26 to December 11, 2026. A total of 197,408 candidates have been shortlisted for this stage. Candidates are advised to carefully review the details on their admit card, including the examination center, reporting time, and other essential instructions.
SSC GD PET/PST Admit Card 2026: Overview
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Details
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Information
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Recruitment Name
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SSC GD Constable 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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November 12, 2026
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Physical Test
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PET/PST
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PET/PST Dates
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November 26 to December 11, 2026
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Exam Conducting Agency
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CRPF
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Total Qualified Candidates
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197,408
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Official Website
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rect.crpf.gov.in
Over 1.97 Lakh Candidates to Undergo Physical Test:
Candidates who qualified in the SSC GD written examination have been called for the next stage of the recruitment process. According to the released data, a total of 1,97,408 candidates have been declared qualified for the PET/PST. This includes 1,81,251 male candidates, 15,782 female candidates, and 375 male candidates under the SSF category.
How to download the SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can download their admit card by following the steps mentioned below:
1. First, visit the official CRPF website at rect.crpf.gov.in.
2. On the homepage, click on the link for 'SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2026'.
3. Enter your registration number or roll number and your date of birth.
4. Once logged in, your admit card will appear on the screen.
5. Verify all the details provided on it and download the PDF.
6. Take a printout of the admit card for future use.
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Documents to carry on the day of the physical test:
Candidates appearing for the PET/PST must carry certain essential documents. These include a printout of the admit card, an Aadhaar card or any other valid photo ID, and recent passport-size photographs (the same as those used in the application form). Candidates are advised to follow all the instructions provided in the call letter issued by the CRPF.