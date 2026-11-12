The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations to be held in December 2026. Students can check the schedule and download it from the official website, bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.

Class 10 theory papers will be held from December 15 to 23, while Class 12 theory exams will run from December 9 to 23. Practical examinations for both classes have also been announced and will take place before the theory papers, in two shifts a day.

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BBOSE Class 10 Theory Timetable

Papers are held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and Shift 2 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Date

Shift 1

Shift 2

December 15

Science

Drawing

December 16

Home Science

Social Science

December 17

English

Mathematics

December 18

Hindi

Indian Culture and Heritage

December 19

Yoga and Physical Education

Basic Computer

December 21

Urdu

Sanskrit

December 22

Business Studies

Maithili

December 23

Bhojpuri, Bangla

Arabic, Persian

Students will get 15 minutes of reading time before each paper. Gates close 30 minutes before the exam begins, and no candidate will be allowed inside after that.

BBOSE Class 10 Practical Exam Dates

Date

Shift 1

Shift 2

December 10

Home Science

Basic Computer

December 11

Yoga and Physical Education

Science

December 14

English

Painting

BBOSE Class 12 Theory Timetable

Date

Shift 1

Shift 2

December 9

Maithili, Bangla

Magahi

December 10

Hindi

English

December 11

Mathematics

Chemistry

December 14

Biology

Physics

December 15

Geography

History

December 16

Sanskrit, Arabic

Psychology

December 17

Economics

Home Science

December 18

Political Science

Sociology

December 19

Yoga and Physical Education

Computer Science

December 21

Music

Painting

December 22

Business Studies

Education, Philosophy

December 23

Urdu

Accountancy, Bhojpuri

BBOSE Class 12 Practical Exam Dates

Practical exams for Class 12 candidates will be held on December 4, 5 and 7 in two shifts.

Date

Subjects

December 4

Physics, Chemistry; Painting, Geography

December 5

Biology, Yoga and Physical Education; Psychology, Home Science

December 7

Computer Science; Music

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Note: The original text said Class 12 theory exams run December 15 to 23 in one place. Going by the Class 10 timetable, I have written that as Class 10. Also, the source does not list timings for Class 12 papers, so please confirm them on the official website before publishing.

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