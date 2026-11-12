The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations to be held in December 2026. Students can check the schedule and download it from the official website, bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.

Class 10 theory papers will be held from December 15 to 23, while Class 12 theory exams will run from December 9 to 23. Practical examinations for both classes have also been announced and will take place before the theory papers, in two shifts a day.

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BBOSE Class 10 Theory Timetable

Papers are held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and Shift 2 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Date Shift 1 Shift 2 December 15 Science Drawing December 16 Home Science Social Science December 17 English Mathematics December 18 Hindi Indian Culture and Heritage December 19 Yoga and Physical Education Basic Computer December 21 Urdu Sanskrit December 22 Business Studies Maithili December 23 Bhojpuri, Bangla Arabic, Persian

Students will get 15 minutes of reading time before each paper. Gates close 30 minutes before the exam begins, and no candidate will be allowed inside after that.

BBOSE Class 10 Practical Exam Dates

Date Shift 1 Shift 2 December 10 Home Science Basic Computer December 11 Yoga and Physical Education Science December 14 English Painting

BBOSE Class 12 Theory Timetable

Date Shift 1 Shift 2 December 9 Maithili, Bangla Magahi December 10 Hindi English December 11 Mathematics Chemistry December 14 Biology Physics December 15 Geography History December 16 Sanskrit, Arabic Psychology December 17 Economics Home Science December 18 Political Science Sociology December 19 Yoga and Physical Education Computer Science December 21 Music Painting December 22 Business Studies Education, Philosophy December 23 Urdu Accountancy, Bhojpuri

BBOSE Class 12 Practical Exam Dates

Practical exams for Class 12 candidates will be held on December 4, 5 and 7 in two shifts.

Date Subjects December 4 Physics, Chemistry; Painting, Geography December 5 Biology, Yoga and Physical Education; Psychology, Home Science December 7 Computer Science; Music

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Note: The original text said Class 12 theory exams run December 15 to 23 in one place. Going by the Class 10 timetable, I have written that as Class 10. Also, the source does not list timings for Class 12 papers, so please confirm them on the official website before publishing.