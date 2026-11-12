The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations to be held in December 2026. Students can check the schedule and download it from the official website, bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.
Class 10 theory papers will be held from December 15 to 23, while Class 12 theory exams will run from December 9 to 23. Practical examinations for both classes have also been announced and will take place before the theory papers, in two shifts a day.
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BBOSE Class 10 Theory Timetable
Papers are held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and Shift 2 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
|
Date
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
December 15
|
Science
|
Drawing
|
December 16
|
Home Science
|
Social Science
|
December 17
|
English
|
Mathematics
|
December 18
|
Hindi
|
Indian Culture and Heritage
|
December 19
|
Yoga and Physical Education
|
Basic Computer
|
December 21
|
Urdu
|
Sanskrit
|
December 22
|
Business Studies
|
Maithili
|
December 23
|
Bhojpuri, Bangla
|
Arabic, Persian
Students will get 15 minutes of reading time before each paper. Gates close 30 minutes before the exam begins, and no candidate will be allowed inside after that.
BBOSE Class 10 Practical Exam Dates
|
Date
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
December 10
|
Home Science
|
Basic Computer
|
December 11
|
Yoga and Physical Education
|
Science
|
December 14
|
English
|
Painting
BBOSE Class 12 Theory Timetable
|
Date
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
December 9
|
Maithili, Bangla
|
Magahi
|
December 10
|
Hindi
|
English
|
December 11
|
Mathematics
|
Chemistry
|
December 14
|
Biology
|
Physics
|
December 15
|
Geography
|
History
|
December 16
|
Sanskrit, Arabic
|
Psychology
|
December 17
|
Economics
|
Home Science
|
December 18
|
Political Science
|
Sociology
|
December 19
|
Yoga and Physical Education
|
Computer Science
|
December 21
|
Music
|
Painting
|
December 22
|
Business Studies
|
Education, Philosophy
|
December 23
|
Urdu
|
Accountancy, Bhojpuri
BBOSE Class 12 Practical Exam Dates
Practical exams for Class 12 candidates will be held on December 4, 5 and 7 in two shifts.
|
Date
|
Subjects
|
December 4
|
Physics, Chemistry; Painting, Geography
|
December 5
|
Biology, Yoga and Physical Education; Psychology, Home Science
|
December 7
|
Computer Science; Music
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Note: The original text said Class 12 theory exams run December 15 to 23 in one place. Going by the Class 10 timetable, I have written that as Class 10. Also, the source does not list timings for Class 12 papers, so please confirm them on the official website before publishing.