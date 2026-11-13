RRB Group D Result 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the results for the RRB Group D Computer-Based Test conducted under CEN 09/2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam from August 3 to 25 can check their qualifying status and cutoff marks from the official portal. Zone-wise merit list PDF is also available on the respective RRB regional websites.

The recruitment drive aimed to fill 22,195 vacancies across Level 1. Those who cleared the examination are provisionally selected for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), whose dates will be announced shortly.

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Steps To Check RRB Group D CBT Result 2026

A total of 52,39,760 candidates have appeared for the CBT Level 1 examination in August 2026. Here’s how applicants can check their result status.

Step 1: Visit the official website at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in or your regional RRB website.

Step 2: Open the CEN 09/2025 result section. Click on the “Group D Level 1 CBT Result” link.

Step 3: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download it and search for your roll number.

Also Read: Bihar Board Open School Date Sheet 2026 Out: Check Class 10, 12 December Exam Dates At bboseonline.bihar.gov.in; Details

RRB Group D Scorecard 2026

The scorecard link will become active on November 16, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the CBT examination can check their marks once the official link becomes available on the RRB official websites using their registration number and password. The scorecard will have details, including candidates’ marks and qualifying status. Applicants can download their RRB Group D scorecards until December 1, 2026, at 11:55 PM.