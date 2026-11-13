KV Digital Dashboard: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated three key digital initiatives for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) in New Delhi on November 12, 2026. These flagship initiatives include I-integrated Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) with the 'Samiksha' AI Bot, KVS-Samvaad Parent Connect App, and the KVS Alumni Connect Portal. These milestone projects will monitor the students’ academic progress, attendance, and school infrastructure across its network of schools, enabling technology-enabled, transparent, and efficient administration.

"From AI-powered monitoring of student attendance and learning outcomes to identifying gaps for timely intervention, real-time parent engagement and alumni mentorship, these initiatives mark an important step towards making our education system more connected, responsive and future-ready,” the Education Minister said in a social media post on X.

Addressed the inauguration of three flagship digital initiatives of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) — AI enabled Vidya Samiksha Kendra, #KVS Samvaad Parent Connect App and the KVS Alumni Connect Portal. From AI-powered monitoring of student attendance and learning outcomes to identifying gaps for timely intervention, real-time parent engagement and alumni mentorship, these initiatives mark an important step towards making our education system more connected, responsive and future-ready. Proudly developed in-house by #KVS, these platforms embody the vision of #NEP2020 and the spirit of Swadeshi and #AatmanirbharBharat. I firmly believe that technology must serve a larger purpose in education, ensuring that no child goes unnoticed, no parent feels disconnected and no alumnus is forgotten. #DigitalIndia @KVS_HQ — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) November 12, 2026 Developed By In-House IT Services Cell In the post shared on X, the Minister said that these flagship initiatives have been developed by the in-house IT Services Cell of KVS Headquarters, embodying the NEP2020 mission and the spirit of Swadeshi and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Looking ahead, the minister urged that the initiatives must be expanded to every Kendriya Vidyalaya across all classes and locations. Further, he encouraged all concerned stakeholders to foster continuous learning, track outcomes, and address areas of improvement.

Also Read: Bihar Board Open School Date Sheet 2026 Out: Check Class 10, 12 December Exam Dates At bboseonline.bihar.gov.in; Details What Are These Initiatives? As announced officially, the AI-generated Vidya Samiksha Kendra will give real-time details of students' and staff attendance, academic results, admissions, and school facilities through the digital dashboards. Its AI Bot, 'Samiksha ', will analyse the data, identify gaps if any, and suggest corrective measures to address them.

On the other hand, the KVS Samvaad Parent Connect App and Web Portal will allow parents to connect with schools regarding real-time attendance, syllabus progress, examination results, access to learning materials, and digital student identity cards. Besides, parents can also apply online for bonafide and Children Allowance certificates and students’ leaves. The initiative intends to reduce paperwork and physical visits to schools, thereby streamlining parent-teacher communication.

Meanwhile, the alumni portal will serve as a network platform, enabling former students to reconnect with their alma mater and peers and offer mentorship and career guidance. Incorporate Teacher Training Data The Education Minister further asked KVS to include teachers’ training records in the online portal, highlighting the importance of teachers’ capacity building. These should include the training status of the teachers, training intervals, previous training records, and upcoming training requirements. Such information will facilitate better monitoring and ensure timely training, he said.