AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026: According to the examination schedule, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will likely release the AIBE 22 hall ticket PDFs tomorrow, November 14, 2026. Registered candidates can visit the official portal at allindiabarexamination.com and download the admit cards using their registration number and password. The AIBE XXII examination is scheduled for November 29, 2026, across designated exam centres.

The AIBE 22 admit card is an important document having key details like the candidate’s credentials, exam centre location, exam date, and timings. Candidates need to carry a printed copy of the e-admit card along with a government-issued ID to the exam centre for verification.

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How To Download AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026?

Using the following steps, candidates can download the hall ticket from the official portal once the link becomes available.

Step 1: Go to the official AIBE portal at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the AIBE 22 admit card download link.

Step 3: The login tab will open. Enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit all details.

Step 5: The AIBE 22 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and check all details carefully.

AIBE 22 Exam On November 29

The All India Bar Examination XXII (AIBE 22) will be held on November 29 in offline mode, featuring 100 MCQ questions based on legal subjects. It is a national-level certification test for law graduates seeking a Certificate of Practice (CoP) to practice law in India. AIBE is an open-book exam, meaning candidates are allowed to carry codified statutes and bare acts in the exam hall.