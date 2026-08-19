AIBE 22 Registration Date: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will open the registration window today for the AIBE 22 examination 2026. Once the link becomes available, candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can complete their application online at allindiabarexamination.com. The registration will close on October 27, 2026, while the application fee can be paid until October 28. The exam will be held online on November 29 across the country. This year, AIBE is being held twice. This eligibility test is an important exam for practicing law in Indian courts.

Also Read: SSC GD Result 2026 Date: Merit List Likely to Be Out Soon At ssc.gov.in, Check Steps To Download Here

AIBE 22 Registration Dates

Here are the key dates related to AIBE XXII registration:

Events Dates AIBE 22 Registration Starts August 19, 2026 Last Date To Register October 27, 2026 Fee Payment Deadline October 28, 2026 Application Correction Window October 28 to 30, 2026 Final Fee Payment Deadline October 30, 2026 AIBE 22 Admit Card November 14, 2026 AIBE 22 Exam Date November 29, 2026

Who’s Eligible For AIBE 22 Registration?

For AIBE XXII registration, law students appearing in their final-year/final-semester without any backlogs, law graduates awaiting their degrees, and graduates who have not yet enrolled with a State Bar Council can apply. Candidates must have completed their 3-year or 5-year LLB from a BCI-recognized institution or have been pursuing to appear for the AIBE 22 exam.

How To Register for AIBE XXII?

Candidates can follow the given steps to complete their AIBE 22 application process via the official portal.