SSC GD Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission will soon announce the results for candidates who have appeared in the Constable (GD) examination for CAPFs, SSF, Assam Rifles, and NCB. Although the official date has not been announced yet, the results can be expected in the coming days. Once declared, applicants can download their e-admit card from ssc.gov.in. The result will be released in the form of a PDF having the names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for PET and PST. The Commission will also publish category-wise cutoff marks along with the result.

Also Read: UPTET Result 2026: UPESSC Likely To Declare Paper 1, 2 Scorecards Soon At upessc.up.gov.in; Details Here

How To Download SSC GD Result 2026?

Follow the given steps to download your e-admit card from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Select the “Constable GD” result link.

Step 4: The result PDF will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search for your details.

Step 6: Download it for future reference.

SSC GD Scorecard 2026

SSC GD 2926 scorecard will be available soon after the announcement of the results. Applicants can download their scorecards from the SSC candidate login portal. The following details will be mentioned on it.

Candidate’s name, roll number, and registration details

Section-wise marks

Total marks obtained\

Normalized Marks

Qualifying Status of the Candidate

Candidates’ category details

SSC GD Selection Process 2026

Candidates whose names are present in the SSC GD merit list 2026 will proceed to the next recruitment stages. For the final selection, candidates need to qualify for each stage separately. The selection process comprises the following stages: