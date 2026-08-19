NTA AIAPGET Admit Card 2026 : The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2026. The download link is active at exams.nta.nic.in. Candidates need their registration number and password to download their e-admit card. The AIAPGET admit card 2026 is an important document and must be carried to the exam centre on August 22, 2026. It contains key information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, and the test date and time, along with exam day instructions. Once downloaded, verify all details carefully.

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Steps To Download NTA AIAPGET Admit Card 2026

Key steps involved in downloading the admit card are as follows:

Step 1: Go to the official NTA AIAPGET website at exams.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 4: Fill in the captcha and submit the details.

Step 5: The admit card will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and check all details carefully.

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NTA AIAPGET 2026: Exam Timings

The examination will be held on August 22, 2026, in CBT mode across two shifts.

Ayurveda: August 22, 2026 (10 am to 12 noon)

Siddha, Unani and Homeopathy: August 22, 2026 (3 pm to 5 pm)

The morning session will be held for Ayurveda. Candidates appearing for Siddha, Unani and Homeopathy will have to take the exam in the afternoon session.

Details Mentioned On NTA AIAPGET Admit Card 2026

The following details are mentioned on the NTA AIAPGET hall ticket 2026.

Candidates’ roll number, registration number, and applied subject details

Exam Date, Shift Timing & Reporting Time

Exam Centre Details

Clear Photograph & Signature of Candidate

Date of Birth & Category of the Candidates

Father’s / Mother’s Name

Exam Day Rules & Instructions

Candidates are advised to verify these details carefully. In case of any discrepancy, immediately contact NTA at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email aiapget@nta.ac.in.

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