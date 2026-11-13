Children’s Day Quiz 2026: Every year, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 in India to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Also known as Bal Diwas, the day is marked as significant for childhood as well as the importance of children's rights and overall development. Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, is fondly known as Chacha Nehru for his immense love for children. He believed that children play an integral part in shaping the future of any country.

Across schools, the day is celebrated through quizzes, debates, cultural programs, speeches, dressing competitions, and other fun activities. Here are some frequently asked questions related to the day for school children.

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Children’s Day Quiz 2026: Top 10 Questions

1. When is Children's Day (Bal Diwas) celebrated annually in India?

A) October 2

B) November 14

C) November 20

D) September 5

2. Whose birth anniversary is commemorated as Children's Day in India?

A) Mahatma Gandhi

B) Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

C) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

D) Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

3. Before 1964, on which date was Children's Day celebrated in India?

A) November 20

B) November 14

C) October 24

D) December 10

4. By what affectionate nickname was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru known among children?

A) Bapu

B) Netaji

C) Chacha Nehru

D) Gurudev

5. Which famous book did Jawaharlal Nehru write as a series of letters to his daughter Indira?

A) The Discovery of India

B) Letters from a Father to His Daughter

C) Toward Freedom

D) India Wins Freedom

6. Which flower was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru famous for wearing pinned to his coat?

A) White Lily

B) Yellow Marigold

C) Red Rose

D) Pink Lotus

7. On which date is World Children's Day observed globally by the United Nations?

A) November 14

B) November 20

C) June 1

D) August 12

8. Which Constitutional Amendment in India made free and compulsory education a Fundamental Right for children aged 6 to 14?

A) 42nd Amendment

B) 44th Amendment

C) 73rd Amendment

D) 86th Amendment

9. Who founded the Children's Film Society, India (CFSI) in 1955 to promote value-based entertainment for kids?

A) Satyajit Ray

B) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

C) Indira Gandhi

D) Raj Kapoor

10. Which famous quote about children is attributed to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru?

A) "Children are the living messages we send to a time we will not see."

B) "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow."

C) "Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man."

D) "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." Part 2: Answers and

Children’s Day Quiz 2026: Answers With Explanations

1. Answer: B) November 14

Explanation: India celebrates Children's Day (Bal Diwas) every year on November 14 to honor the birth anniversary of its first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

2. Answer: C) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Explanation: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was deeply fond of children and believed that nurturing and educating them properly was essential for building a strong nation.

3. Answer: A) November 20

Explanation: Before Nehru's passing in May 1964, India observed Children's Day on November 20 alongside the United Nations' Universal Children's Day. Following his death, the Indian Parliament passed a resolution to celebrate it on November 14 as a tribute to him.