CSEET 2026 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released an official notice announcing the result date and time for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the October 2026 Exam. According to the official schedule, the result will be declared on November 1, 2026, at 2 PM on the official portal. Candidates who have appeared for the exam on October 1, 3, 5, and 6, 2026, can check their result status on icsi.edu immediately after the result declaration.

Applicants must note that no physical copy of the result-cum marks statement will be issued. Along with it, ICSI will also upload the applicant’s subject-wise break-up of marks, toppers' list, provisional merit list, and pass percentage.

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Steps To Download ICSI CSEET 2026 October Session Result

Using the following steps, candidates can download their CSEET scorecard from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official ICSI CSEET website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the result link.

Step 3: The login tab will open. Enter your application number and password.

Step 4: After submitting the details. Your CSEET scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

ICSI CSEET 2026 October Session Result: Minimum Passing Criteria

To qualify the October session exam, candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks as mentioned below:

40% marks in each subject

50% overall aggregate marks

CSEET is the first-level CS course. Shortlisted candidates who get PASS as their qualifying status become eligible to apply for the CS Executive exam.

ICSI CSEET October 2026 Provisional Merit List PDF

ICSI will also release the provisional merit list for the CSEET October Exam 2026. The PDF will have details of shortlisted candidates, including their rank, name, and roll number. Applicants can access the merit list from the official portal once it is released.