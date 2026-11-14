SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to announce the Junior Associate Prelims Result 2026 for regular vacancies today, November 14, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Prelims Examination on September 26 and 27, 2026 can check their qualifying status from www.sbi.bank.in using their login details. The result will be available in PDF format, containing details of the provisionally shortlisted candidates. Further, they become eligible for the SBI Mains Examination, tentatively scheduled on November 26, 2026. The recruitment is being held to fill a total of 7,680 regular vacancies.

Also Read: UTET Result 2026 Out: UBSE Releases Paper 1, 2 Scorecard And Final Answer Key At ubse.uk.gov.in, Direct Link Here

How To Download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the given steps to access their SBI Prelims scorecards once the official link becomes available.

Step 1: Go to the SBI official website at sbi.bank.in.

Step 2: Select the Careers section on the homepage.

Step 3: Find the SBI Clerk Result 2026 link.

Step 4: Click on the scorecard download link and enter your registration number and password.

Step 5: Fill in the captcha code and submit the details.

Step 6: Your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 will open on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and check your qualifying status.

Details Mentioned On SBI Prelims Scorecard 2026

After downloading the scorecard, candidates must verify the following details carefully. In case of any discrepancy, contact the concerned SBI authorities.

Candidate Name

Roll Number/Registration Number

Examination Name

Marks Obtained

Section-wise Marks

Overall Marks

Qualifying Status

SBI Clerk 2026 Selection Process

The recruitment process includes the following stages:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Local Language Proficiency Test

While the preliminary examination is only a screening test to shortlist candidates for the Mains Examination, SBI will prepare the final merit list based on candidates’ performance in the SBI Mains Examination. The final selected applicants will then be recruited as Junior Associates at various SBI branches.