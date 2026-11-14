JEE Advanced 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced the exam date for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2027. The exam will be held on May 23, 2027, in computer-based mode across designated exam centres nationwide. Candidates can log in to the JEE Advanced official portal at jeeadv.ac.in and check the required eligibility criteria.

According to the official notification, applicants seeking admission to undergraduate engineering courses at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) must fulfill the prescribed eligibility criteria, including qualifying among the top 2.5 lakh candidates in the JEE Main BE/BTech paper, meeting the age limit, and fulfilling the Class 12 examination requirements.

Also Read: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: Junior Associate Preliminary Scorecard Likely To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download Here JEE Advanced 2027: Eligibility Criteria For Indian Students As per the official notification, Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI)/Person of Indian Origin (PIO) candidates must meet the following prescribed eligibility criteria to appear for the JEE Advanced 2027.

1. JEE Main 2027 Performance: Candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates in the B.E./B. Tech paper of JEE Main 2027. Category-wise distribution of candidates will follow: Category Percentage Distribution Open Category 40.5 GEN-EWS 10 OBC-NCL 27 SC 15 ST 7.5 There will also be a horizontal reservation of 5% for persons with disabilities (PwD) applicable within each category. Candidates must also note that if ranks and scores are tied, the total number of shortlisted candidates may exceed 2,50,000 accordingly. 2. Age Limit: Applicants must have been born on or after October 1, 2002. A five-year relaxation will apply to candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD categories, who must have been born on or after October 1, 1997.

3. Number of Attempts: Candidates must have appeared for JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years. 4. Class XII Examination: Candidates must have appeared for Class 12th or equivalent examination for the first time in 2026 or 2027 and have Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Those who appeared in the Class 12th Board Examination in 2025 or earlier will not be eligible for the 2027 session. However, there is an exception for candidates whose board results for the 2024-25 academic session were declared on or after June 12, 2025. They can also apply, provided they fulfill the other eligibility requirements.

5. Previous IIT Admission: Candidates who have already taken admission to an IIT under the academic course through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) rules are generally not eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. This also applies to applicants who did not continue with the program or whose admission was later cancelled.

However, candidates who were admitted to the IIT preparatory program for the first time in 2026 are eligible for the JEE Advanced 2027 examination. Candidates who were allotted an IIT seat via JoSAA 2026 but failed to report, withdrew before the final round of seat allotment, or had their seats cancelled before the final round may also be eligible, subject to the other conditions.

JEE Advanced 2027: Eligibility Criteria For Foreign Candidates Foreign nationals and certain Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) candidates can directly register for the JEE Advanced 2027 Examination without appearing for the JEE Main 2027 if they meet the eligibility requirements. They will be considered separately from the 2,50,000 candidates shortlisted through JEE Main.

Such candidates will be allotted supernumerary seats, limited to 10 per cent of the total seats in each IIT, programme-wise. Alongside, they need to meet the required age limit, number of attempts, Class XII examination, and previous IIT admission requirements. No reservations will be granted to them under the GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC and ST categories.

Basic Calculator Allowed For Exam IIT Delhi has further clarified that candidates can use an on-screen basic, non-scientific calculator with a 10- to 12-digit display for the JEE Advanced 2027 Examination. For more information, applicants need to visit the official portal.