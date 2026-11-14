- SLPRB Assam has released ASI Unarmed Branch exam admit cards on the offcial portals.
- Candidates can download hall tickets from slprbassam.in using their login credentials.
- After downloading, applicants must verify all details on the admit card before the examination.
Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has officially released the admit cards for the Assistant Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) departmental examination on its official portal. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from slprbassam.in using login credentials. The exam date has not been released yet, though.
The admit card is an important document for candidates appearing in the written examination and contains important information related to the recruitment process. Applicants are advised to download the admit card well in advance and verify all details carefully.
Official Websites To Check Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026
Candidates can log in to the following official websites to access their ASI e-admit card:
SLPRB Assam: slprbassam.in
SEBA: sebaonline.org
The admit card download facility is available online. Candidates should keep their login credentials ready before visiting the portal.
Also Read: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: Junior Associate Preliminary Scorecard Likely To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download Here
How To Download Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026?
Here’s how candidates can download the Assam ASI hall ticket from the official portal.
Step 1: Go to the SLPRB Assam website.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026 link.
Step 3: Click on the link for the Assistant Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) recruitment examination.
Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth to log in.
Step 5: The e-admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download it and check the details printed on it carefully.
Alternatively, candidates can download the hall ticket from the link provided above.
Details Mentioned On Assam ASI Admit Card 2026?
The Assam ASI hall ticket is an important document for the examination and has the following key details mentioned on it. Any discrepancies must be immediately reported to the concerned authorities.
Candidate’s Name
Roll Number or Registration Details
Photograph and Signature
Examination Name
Post Name
Examination Date
Examination Centre Details
Reporting Time
Important Examination Instructions
Candidates should ensure that their personal and examination details are correct before appearing for the examination.