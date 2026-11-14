Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has officially released the admit cards for the Assistant Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) departmental examination on its official portal. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from slprbassam.in using login credentials. The exam date has not been released yet, though.

The admit card is an important document for candidates appearing in the written examination and contains important information related to the recruitment process. Applicants are advised to download the admit card well in advance and verify all details carefully.

Direct Link Here

Official Websites To Check Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026

Candidates can log in to the following official websites to access their ASI e-admit card:

SLPRB Assam: slprbassam.in

SEBA: sebaonline.org

The admit card download facility is available online. Candidates should keep their login credentials ready before visiting the portal.

Also Read: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: Junior Associate Preliminary Scorecard Likely To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download Here

How To Download Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026?

Here’s how candidates can download the Assam ASI hall ticket from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the SLPRB Assam website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Assam Police ASI Admit Card 2026 link.

Step 3: Click on the link for the Assistant Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) recruitment examination.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth to log in.

Step 5: The e-admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and check the details printed on it carefully.

Alternatively, candidates can download the hall ticket from the link provided above.

Details Mentioned On Assam ASI Admit Card 2026?

The Assam ASI hall ticket is an important document for the examination and has the following key details mentioned on it. Any discrepancies must be immediately reported to the concerned authorities.

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number or Registration Details

Photograph and Signature

Examination Name

Post Name

Examination Date

Examination Centre Details

Reporting Time

Important Examination Instructions

Candidates should ensure that their personal and examination details are correct before appearing for the examination.