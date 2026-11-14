To strengthen technology-based education and expose students to newly emerging AI technologies, the Odisha government has introduced 807 laboratories across several government schools. On November 12, during the children's festival 'Surabh-2026', the state’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched these facilities.

Designed for students in classes 6 to 10, these initiatives aim to offer hands-on learning in robotics, coding, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and 3D printing. The aim is to familiarize students with modern technologies and help them build practical technical skills from an early age.

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Also Launched Nipun App

Alongside the robotics laboratories, CM Majhi also launched the “Nipun App.” It is a free Android-based educational platform aiming to strengthen foundational learning in primary school students.

Honoured Meritorious Students

During the event, CM Majhi also presented Shiksha Puraskar to meritorious students, teachers, and honoured educational institutions to commemorate their contribution to the state’s education sector. Under the state-level award scheme for 2024 and 2025, a total of 375 individuals and institutions were honoured.