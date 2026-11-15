RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: This is good news for aspirants of railway jobs who have passed Class 12 and want to get into the railways via government recruitment. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared that today is the last day for filing online applications for the NTPC UG recruitment 2026. Applicants can fill their applications till 11:59 PM today, November 15, 2026. Earlier, the last date of applying was November 13, 2026.

The recruitment is for several UG-level posts like Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, and Trains Clerk. ALSO READ: JTET OMR Sheet 2026 Out: JAC Releases OMR Sheets for 4.85 Lakh Candidates at jac.jharkhand.gov.in; Direct Link Here RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Important Details Details Information Recruitment Name RRB NTPC Undergraduate Recruitment 2026 Recruiting Authority Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Total Vacancies 1,688 Eligibility Class 12th Pass Application Start Date As per official notification Extended Last Date to Apply November 15, 2026 (11:59 PM) Previous Application Deadline November 13, 2026 Age Limit 18 to 30 years Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 700 Posts Junior Clerk cum Typist 600 Posts Accounts Clerk cum Typist 200 Posts Trains Clerk 188 Posts General/OBC/EWS Application Fee Rs 500 SC/ST/PwBD/Female/Minority Application Fee Rs 250 Application Correction Window November 16 to November 25, 2026 CBT 1 Exam Date To be announced Application Mode Online Aadhaar Verification Required Live Photograph Required Zone Selection Only one RRB zone Official Website rrbapply.gov.in ALSO READ: Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 15, 2026): Check Top National, International, And Sports News Here RRB NTPC UG 2026: How To Fill Out the Online Application Form Candidates can apply online by following the steps given below:

Step 1: First, visit the official RRB application portal at rrbapply.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for 'RRB NTPC Undergraduate Recruitment 2026'. Step 3: New candidates should complete the registration process to obtain their login credentials. Step 4: After registration, log in and enter the required personal, educational, and other information in the application form. Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and complete the Aadhaar verification and live photograph capture process. RRB NTPC UG Apply Online 2026 Link Active: Click to Apply