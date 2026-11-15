HighLights
  1. Today is the final day for RRB NTPC UG applications.
  2. Apply online for 1,688 railway posts by 11:59 PM.
  3. Class 12th pass candidates can apply for various railway positions.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: This is good news for aspirants of railway jobs who have passed Class 12 and want to get into the railways via government recruitment. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared that today is the last day for filing online applications for the NTPC UG recruitment 2026. Applicants can fill their applications till 11:59 PM today, November 15, 2026. Earlier, the last date of applying was November 13, 2026.

The recruitment is for several UG-level posts like Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, and Trains Clerk.

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RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Important Details

Details

Information

Recruitment Name

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Recruitment 2026

Recruiting Authority

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Total Vacancies

1,688

Eligibility

Class 12th Pass

Application Start Date

As per official notification

Extended Last Date to Apply

November 15, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Previous Application Deadline

November 13, 2026

Age Limit

18 to 30 years

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

700 Posts

Junior Clerk cum Typist

600 Posts

Accounts Clerk cum Typist

200 Posts

Trains Clerk

188 Posts

General/OBC/EWS Application Fee

Rs 500

SC/ST/PwBD/Female/Minority Application Fee  

Rs 250

Application Correction Window

November 16 to November 25, 2026

CBT 1 Exam Date

To be announced

Application Mode

Online

Aadhaar Verification

Required

Live Photograph

Required

Zone Selection

Only one RRB zone

Official Website

rrbapply.gov.in

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RRB NTPC UG 2026: How To Fill Out the Online Application Form

Candidates can apply online by following the steps given below:

Step 1: First, visit the official RRB application portal at rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for 'RRB NTPC Undergraduate Recruitment 2026'.

Step 3: New candidates should complete the registration process to obtain their login credentials.

Step 4: After registration, log in and enter the required personal, educational, and other information in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and complete the Aadhaar verification and live photograph capture process.

RRB NTPC UG Apply Online 2026 Link Active: Click to Apply

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