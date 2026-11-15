- Today is the final day for RRB NTPC UG applications.
- Apply online for 1,688 railway posts by 11:59 PM.
- Class 12th pass candidates can apply for various railway positions.
RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: This is good news for aspirants of railway jobs who have passed Class 12 and want to get into the railways via government recruitment. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared that today is the last day for filing online applications for the NTPC UG recruitment 2026. Applicants can fill their applications till 11:59 PM today, November 15, 2026. Earlier, the last date of applying was November 13, 2026.
The recruitment is for several UG-level posts like Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, and Trains Clerk.
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RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Important Details
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Details
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Information
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Recruitment Name
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RRB NTPC Undergraduate Recruitment 2026
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Recruiting Authority
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Total Vacancies
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1,688
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Eligibility
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Class 12th Pass
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Application Start Date
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As per official notification
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Extended Last Date to Apply
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November 15, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Previous Application Deadline
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November 13, 2026
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Age Limit
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18 to 30 years
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Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
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700 Posts
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Junior Clerk cum Typist
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600 Posts
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Accounts Clerk cum Typist
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200 Posts
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Trains Clerk
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188 Posts
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General/OBC/EWS Application Fee
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Rs 500
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SC/ST/PwBD/Female/Minority Application Fee
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Rs 250
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Application Correction Window
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November 16 to November 25, 2026
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CBT 1 Exam Date
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To be announced
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Application Mode
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Online
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Aadhaar Verification
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Required
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Live Photograph
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Required
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Zone Selection
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Only one RRB zone
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Official Website
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rrbapply.gov.in
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RRB NTPC UG 2026: How To Fill Out the Online Application Form
Candidates can apply online by following the steps given below:
Step 1: First, visit the official RRB application portal at rrbapply.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for 'RRB NTPC Undergraduate Recruitment 2026'.
Step 3: New candidates should complete the registration process to obtain their login credentials.
Step 4: After registration, log in and enter the required personal, educational, and other information in the application form.
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and complete the Aadhaar verification and live photograph capture process.