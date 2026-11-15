JTET OMR Sheet 2026 Out:  JTET 2026 OMR sheets have been put up on the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) website for those candidates who appeared in the examination. As per a notification released on November 14, 2026, the commission has, for the very first time, released the OMR sheets of around 4.85 lakh candidates before declaring the results.

Candidates who appeared for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test on November 1, 2026, can now download their OMR sheets from the official website by logging in through their login ID and password.

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JTET Answer Key 2026: Important Information

Details

Information

Name of the Examination

Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026

Conducting Body

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

Date of Examination

November 1, 2026

OMR Sheet

Released online

Total OMR Sheets

Approximately 4.85 lakh

Date of OMR Sheet Release

November 14, 2026

Mode of Checking OMR Sheet    

Online

Login Credentials

Login ID and Password

Paper 1

Classes 1 to 5

Paper 2

Classes 6 to 8

Result

Expected to be released soon

Official Website

jac.jharkhand.gov.in
 

JTET OMR Sheet Download Link 2026: 

Those who took part in the JTET exam can now view their OMR sheets via the website. The Jharkhand Academic Council has instructed that candidates need to make use of the facility available on the website to view their OMR sheets.

It is essential that you have the correct login ID and password to view your OMR sheet. Candidates can visit the website of JAC through the link given below.

JTET OMR Sheet Download Link 2026: Click to Check

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