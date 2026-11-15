JTET OMR Sheet 2026 Out: JTET 2026 OMR sheets have been put up on the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) website for those candidates who appeared in the examination. As per a notification released on November 14, 2026, the commission has, for the very first time, released the OMR sheets of around 4.85 lakh candidates before declaring the results.

Candidates who appeared for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test on November 1, 2026, can now download their OMR sheets from the official website by logging in through their login ID and password.

ALSO READ: RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Today At rrbapply.gov.in; Steps To Apply And Direct Link Here

JTET Answer Key 2026: Important Information

Details Information Name of the Examination Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026 Conducting Body Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Date of Examination November 1, 2026 OMR Sheet Released online Total OMR Sheets Approximately 4.85 lakh Date of OMR Sheet Release November 14, 2026 Mode of Checking OMR Sheet Online Login Credentials Login ID and Password Paper 1 Classes 1 to 5 Paper 2 Classes 6 to 8 Result Expected to be released soon Official Website jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JTET OMR Sheet Download Link 2026:

Those who took part in the JTET exam can now view their OMR sheets via the website. The Jharkhand Academic Council has instructed that candidates need to make use of the facility available on the website to view their OMR sheets.

It is essential that you have the correct login ID and password to view your OMR sheet. Candidates can visit the website of JAC through the link given below.