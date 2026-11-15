- UPSC IFS Main Exam 2026 is scheduled for November 22-29.
- Admit card and valid photo ID are mandatory for entry.
- Follow entry timings, allowed/prohibited items, and dress code.
IFS Main Exam 2026 Guidelines: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2026 from November 22–29, 2026. The test will be administered in two shifts, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM and from 9 AM to 12 PM. The exam's guidelines, including the reporting time and entry requirements, must be adhered to by the candidates.
On November 13, the UPSC released the admit card for the IFS Main test. Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card and a valid photo ID. They can get their hall passes from the official website, upsc.gov.in.
UPSC IFS Main Exam 2026: Important Dates And Timings
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Particulars
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Details
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Examination Name
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UPSC Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2026
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Conducting Body
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Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
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Examination Dates
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November 22 to 29, 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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November 13, 2026
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Morning Shift
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9:00 am to 12:00 noon
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Afternoon Shift
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2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
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Morning Entry Closing Time
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8:30 am
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Afternoon Entry Closing Time
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2:00 pm
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Entry Restriction
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Gates close 30 minutes before the examination
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Admit Card
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Mandatory
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Photo ID Proof
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Mandatory
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Official Website
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upsc.gov.in
UPSC IFS 2026: Important Exam Day Guidelines
Candidates must follow the instructions issued by UPSC to ensure a smooth examination process. Here are some important guidelines to remember before reaching the examination centre.
1. Check Entry Timings Carefully
Candidates must reach their exam centers before the starting of the examination for themselves. The entry into the exam center will be closed thirty minutes before the examination.
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-Morning shift: Entry will be closed at 8:30 am.
-Afternoon shift: Entry will be closed at 2:00 pm.
Candidates coming after this time will not be allowed inside the exam center.
2. Bring Admit Card With Valid ID Proof:
In addition to admit card, candidates need to bring a valid photo ID for the verification process. Valid ID proofs can be one of the following:
-Aadhaar Card
-PAN Card
-Voter ID Card
-Passport
-Driving Licence
Candidates need to also refer to their admit card for more information regarding the documents and passport-size photos.
3. Co-operate In Security Checks:
The candidates may need to go through physical frisking and biometric/facial verification wherever necessary. The candidates need to co-operate with the examination center authority and follow the instructions of the security process.
Wearing heavy clothing or multiple layers may make things difficult for the candidates during security checks.
UPSC IFS 2026: Items Allowed And Prohibited Inside The Exam Hall
Candidates should carefully check the list of permitted and prohibited items before leaving for the examination centre.
Items Allowed Inside The Examination Hall
-Black ballpoint pens for writing answers.
-Spectacles, if required.
-Necessary medical aids.
-A transparent water bottle, if permitted under the examination instructions.
-A simple wristwatch, subject to the instructions mentioned in the admit card.
Items Prohibited Inside The Examination Hall
-Mobile phones and communication devices.
-Bluetooth devices, earphones and headphones.
-Smartwatches and other electronic gadgets.
-Calculators, unless specifically permitted.
-Books, notes and loose sheets.
-Bags, briefcases and bulky folders.
UPSC IFS Main Exam 2026: Dress Code For Candidates
There is no set dress code provided by UPSC for candidates taking the Indian Forest Service Examination Main. But it is recommended that candidates wear appropriate, comfortable clothing, keeping in mind the weather.
Candidates should not wear bulky and metallic jewelry and accessories as it will be a problem during the security check. Wearing simple and comfortable clothes will allow candidates to clear this procedure without any trouble.
The admit card, identity proofs and other stationery required for the examination should be taken along before reaching the examination center. It is also necessary that the candidates should go through all the instructions given on the e-admit card.