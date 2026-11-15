IFS Main Exam 2026 Guidelines: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2026 from November 22–29, 2026. The test will be administered in two shifts, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM and from 9 AM to 12 PM. The exam's guidelines, including the reporting time and entry requirements, must be adhered to by the candidates.

On November 13, the UPSC released the admit card for the IFS Main test. Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card and a valid photo ID. They can get their hall passes from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Candidates must reach their exam centers before the starting of the examination for themselves. The entry into the exam center will be closed thirty minutes before the examination.

Candidates must follow the instructions issued by UPSC to ensure a smooth examination process. Here are some important guidelines to remember before reaching the examination centre.

-Morning shift: Entry will be closed at 8:30 am.



-Afternoon shift: Entry will be closed at 2:00 pm.

Candidates coming after this time will not be allowed inside the exam center.

2. Bring Admit Card With Valid ID Proof:

In addition to admit card, candidates need to bring a valid photo ID for the verification process. Valid ID proofs can be one of the following:

-Aadhaar Card

-PAN Card

-Voter ID Card

-Passport

-Driving Licence

Candidates need to also refer to their admit card for more information regarding the documents and passport-size photos.

3. Co-operate In Security Checks:

The candidates may need to go through physical frisking and biometric/facial verification wherever necessary. The candidates need to co-operate with the examination center authority and follow the instructions of the security process.

Wearing heavy clothing or multiple layers may make things difficult for the candidates during security checks.

UPSC IFS 2026: Items Allowed And Prohibited Inside The Exam Hall

Candidates should carefully check the list of permitted and prohibited items before leaving for the examination centre.

Items Allowed Inside The Examination Hall

-Black ballpoint pens for writing answers.

-Spectacles, if required.

-Necessary medical aids.

-A transparent water bottle, if permitted under the examination instructions.

-A simple wristwatch, subject to the instructions mentioned in the admit card.

Items Prohibited Inside The Examination Hall

-Mobile phones and communication devices.

-Bluetooth devices, earphones and headphones.

-Smartwatches and other electronic gadgets.

-Calculators, unless specifically permitted.

-Books, notes and loose sheets.

-Bags, briefcases and bulky folders.

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2026: Dress Code For Candidates

There is no set dress code provided by UPSC for candidates taking the Indian Forest Service Examination Main. But it is recommended that candidates wear appropriate, comfortable clothing, keeping in mind the weather.