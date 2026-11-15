An empty Vande Bharat train ran nearly 463 km with failed brakes, an incident that has raised serious questions about railroad safety procedures and the way operating crew’s warnings were handled. The incident occurred on October 24 and has led to South Eastern Railroad (SER) ordering an inquiry into how the rake was allowed to run despite reports of poor braking performance.

The train was being moved from Hatia in Jharkhand to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh with the help of a freight locomotive. PTI reported that the coaches’ braking system was not properly connected with the locomotive before the start of the journey.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru To Goa In 13 Hours: Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express To Be Flagged Off On Nov 13; Check Schedule And Fares Loco Pilots Flagged Brake Failure The first warning came soon after the train left Hatia. During a brake power test, the loco pilot noticed that the braking response was extremely weak. After reaching Ranchi, he is said to have lodged a written complaint with the railway officials. Even so, the rake was cleared to continue towards its destination.

Another alert followed when a different loco pilot took charge at Muri station. He informed the controllers concerned that the brakes were not responding even after the reduction of brake pipe (BP) pressure. Despite the repeated warnings, the train kept moving.

Braking Defect Discovered at DDU Station The issue was finally detected when the rake reached Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) station in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. An inspection showed that the brake systems of all coaches were isolated and consequently ineffective.

The seriousness of the lapse led SER to issue an investigation order on November 7. The Divisional Railroad Manager (DRM) of Ranchi has been asked to find out as to how the train was allowed to go in that condition and to fix responsibility.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Infra Push: PM Modi To Launch Pink Line Metro, Goa Vande Bharat On November 13; Check Stations, Route Preliminary Probe Points to Multiple Lapses Preliminary findings have suggested possible negligence by maintenance personnel, section and traction controllers and the train crew. Maintenance staff allegedly failed to physically check the brakes before the rake was sent out. The probe has also noted that the crew did not seem to be aware of the Vande Bharat braking system.

The incident has added to concerns over railway safety, coming just days before the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailment in Assam on November 11.