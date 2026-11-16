Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra on Monday sparked a major row with his remarks on the killings of two Special Police Officers (SPOs). Raising question over their deaths, Karra said that their killing by militants is one theory being propagated by the BJP and those with 'vested interests'.

He further added there is another theory that they were killed by the army over mistaken identity. He added that SPOs set out hunting in civil dress and crossed two check posts without any hinderance. However, upon their return, the soldiers may have mistaken them and opened indiscriminate firing.

"The primary question here is: how did they end up dead? There are two theories. One—which is the narrative pushed by the BJP and those with certain vested interests—is that it was a militant attack. The other theory is that they had set out, dressed in civilian clothes, to go hunting. On their way out, they passed through two army check-posts without any hindrance or questioning. However, upon their return, the patrolling party may have been replaced; the soldiers on duty may have mistaken them for militants and opened indiscriminate fire, resulting in their deaths. We have sent our district president to the site. He belongs to the Hindu community," Karra said.

ALSO READ: Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Intensify Manhunt For Terrorists Who Attack CRPF Jawans In Kulgam Karra also called out the local MLA Shangun Parihar over her alleged claim that announcements were made from mosques to kill Hindus, calling it a diversion. "Furthermore, the MLA from there made claims that announcements were made from mosques, calling for the killing of Hindus. Creating such diversions is nothing new for them; perhaps they are trying to capitalise on this incident in anticipation of some future event," he added.

ALSO READ: Bullet-Riddled Bodies Of Two Missing SPOs Recovered From Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar; Service Weapons Not Found The BJP has hit back at Karra, calling his remarks irresposible. Demanding an unconditional apology, BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania said, "The entire nation is mourning the tragic loss of two brave SPOs in Kishtwar. At this sensitive juncture, the state Congress president has chosen to float an unsubstantiated theory, create confusion and cast aspersions on our brave hearts without waiting for the investigation to establish the facts."