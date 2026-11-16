Delhi AQI: After several days of 'severe' air quality, Delhi saw some relief from pollution on Monday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping below 300. Several areas across the National Capital Region (NCR) also recorded AQI levels close to the 200 mark.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Monday morning, with only two monitoring stations recording 'very poor' readings. For the past several days, the AQI in Delhi-NCR had remained above 400. The toxic air, which worsened after Diwali celebrations and firecracker bursting, caused breathing difficulties among residents. Several people across the NCR have reported health problems due to the high pollution levels.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no rainfall is forecast for Monday. However, light drizzle in some parts of the NCR on Sunday may have contributed to the slight improvement in air quality. ALSO READ: Delhi AQI Remains 'Very Poor' At 365, Many Areas Severe Amid Chhath Puja; Rain Likely In Next 2 Days Delhi also recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 14.8 degrees Celsius on Monday. The same minimum temperature was recorded on November 11. According to CPCB data, Siri Fort recorded the highest AQI at 354, falling in the 'very poor' category. Meanwhile, the Cantonment area recorded an AQI of 98, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category. Delhi's average AQI stood at 221 in the 'poor' category at 9:05 am.

Areas AQI Anand Vihar 206 Ashok Vihar 210 Bawana Delhi 223 Chandni Chowk Delhi 272 IGI Airport 214 Noida Sector-62 262 Indirapuram Ghaziabad 162 Hapur 129 Gurugram Sector-51 220 The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'. ALSO READ: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata Among World's 10 Most Polluted Cities As Smog Chokes Metro Cities

On Sunday, Delhi's average AQI stood at 365, according to the CPCB. Of the 59 monitoring stations that reported data, eight recorded 'severe' air quality, while the remaining stations showed some improvement compared to Saturday. On Saturday, 17 stations had recorded 'severe' AQI levels, while 38 reported 'very poor' air quality. Three stations were in the 'poor' category, and only one recorded a 'moderate' reading.