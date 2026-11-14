Delhi Air Pollution: Rain over the next two days could bring a slight dip in Delhi's pollution levels, with the IMD forecasting a possible improvement in air quality. The Air Quality Early Warning System has also predicted lower PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations over the next 48 hours. For now, however, the capital continues to remain under a blanket of 'very poor' air.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded Delhi's current AQI at 392, against 373 a day earlier. The readings indicate that pollution remained elevated, with the overall air quality falling in the 'very poor' category.

Of the 59 monitoring stations that reported data, 17 registered readings in the 'severe' category. A further 38 stations recorded 'very poor' air quality. Three stations were classified as 'poor', while just one managed to record a 'moderate' reading.

The station-wise figures show that cleaner air remained limited to very few locations, while most parts of Delhi continued to face high pollution.

Which Source Contributed Most To Delhi's Pollution?

Transport accounted for the largest share of Delhi's pollution on Saturday, contributing 20.5%, according to the Decision Support System. PM10 was identified as the dominant pollutant in the capital.

The forecast rainfall could help settle airborne pollutants and lower particulate matter concentrations. However, the actual impact on the city's AQI will depend on the intensity of rainfall and subsequent weather conditions.

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Delhi AQI: Key Figures From Saturday

Average AQI: 392

Previous day's AQI: 373

Severe category monitoring stations: 17

Very poor category stations: 38

Poor category stations: 3

Moderate category stations: 1

Dominant pollutant: PM10

Transport sector contribution: 20.5%